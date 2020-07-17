PT Harum Energy Tbk : Announcement of Shareholders Meeting - 2020

Search Article

Recent News

Announcement of Shareholders Meeting - 2020

Jul 17, 2020

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

AND

EXTRAORDINARYGENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

PTHarum Energy Tbk.

Domiciled in Jakarta Pusat

('The Company')

It is hereby announced to the Company's Shareholders, that the Company will hold the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ('AGMS') and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ('EGMS') (both hereinafter referred to as 'the Meeting') on:

Date : Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Time of AGMS : 14.00 - 14.45 WIB

Time of EGMS : 15.00 - 15.45 WIB

In accordance with Regulation of the Minister of Health of the Republic Indonesia No. 9 Year 2020 regarding Large Scale Limitation Guidelines in the Context of Accelerating Handling of Corona Virus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) and Regulation of the Indonesia Financial Services Authority No. 16/POJK.14/2020 regarding Implementation of Electronic Shareholders Meeting for Public Listed Company, the Meeting can be held electronically and the Company suggests to the Shareholders to participate in the Meeting by way of electronic authorization mechanism (e- proxy), by granting power of attorney to the Securities Administration Bureau, PT Datindo Entrycom through the Electronic General Meeting System KSEI (eASY.KSEI) facility provided by KSEI.

Shareholders of the Company who are entitled

to present or represented in the Meeting are as follow:

For the shares of the Company which are not in collective custody:The Shareholders of the Company whose names are registered legally in the Shareholder Register of the Company on August 2, 2020 until 16.15 WIB at PT Datindo Entrycom the Company's Share Registrar, domiciled in Jakarta Pusat with its office at Jl. Hayam Wuruk No. 28, Jakarta 10120, Indonesia; For the shares of the Company which are in collective custody: The Shareholders of the Company whose names are registered in the account or custodian bank at KSEI on August 2, 2020 until 16:15 WIB.

Each proposed agenda of the Meeting from the Shareholders will be included into agenda of the Meeting if it meets the requirement of Regulation of the Indonesia Financial Services Authority No. 15/POJK.04/2020 regarding the Planning and Execution of the General Meeting of Shareholders of a Public Listed Company and the Articles of Association of the Company, i.e. that proposal must be: (i) submitted in writing to the Board of Directors of the Company by 1 (one) or more Shareholder representing 1/20 (one twentieth) or more of the total number of shares with legitimate voting right issued by the Company; (ii) conveyed in good faith; (iii) considered the interest of the Company; (vi) include the reason and materials of the proposed agenda of the Meeting; (v) not contrary to the laws and regulations; and (vi) accepted no later than 7 (seven) days before the Invitation of the Meeting.

The Invitation of the Meeting will be announced

in (i) Harian Ekonomi Neraca newspaper on Monday, August 3, 2020; (ii) in website provided e-RUPS (KSEI); (iii) Indonesian Stock Exchange's Website; and (iv) the Company's website (www.harumenergy.com).

Jakarta,July 17, 2020

The Board of Directors