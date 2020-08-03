PT Harum Energy Tbk : Invitation to Annual GMS and Extraordinary GMS – Fiscal Year 2019

Invitation to Annual GMS and Extraordinary GMS - Fiscal Year 2019

Aug 03, 2020

INVITATION

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

AND

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

PT HARUM ENERGY TBK.

The Board of Directors of PT Harum Energy Tbk (hereinafter referred to as 'the Company') hereby invites the Shareholders of the Company to attend the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ('AGMS') and the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ('EGMS') (both hereinafter referred to as 'the Meeting'), which will be held on:

Date/Day : Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Time of AGMS : 14.00 - 14.45 WIB

Time of EGMS : 15.00 - 15.45 WIB

Venue : Deutsche Bank Building, 17 Floor

Jl. Imam Bonjol No.80

Jakarta Pusat

The agenda of the AGMS are as follows:

Explanation on the AGMS agenda:

The agenda of the EGMS are as follows:

Explanation on the EGMS agenda:

Agenda number 1 is to adjust some sections in the Company's Articles of Association to be in consistent with the Standard Classification of Business Fields in Indonesia (KBLI 2017) based on Government Regulation No. 24 Year 2018 regarding Electronically Integrated Business Licensing Services (PBTSE), Financial Service Authority ('OJK') Regulation No.15/POJK.04/2020 regarding Planning and Holding General Meeting of Shareholders of Public Listed Company, OJK Regulation No.16/POJK.04/2020 regarding the Implementation of General Meeting of Shareholders of Public Listed Company Electronically.

NOTES:

Shareholders who are entitled to attend are the Shareholders of the Company whose names are legally registered in the Shareholders Registry (DPS) of the Company on Thursday, July 30, 2020 until 16.15 WIB and/or Shareholders of the Company at securities sub account at PT Kustodian Sentral Efek Indonesia ('KSEI') at the close of stock trading in the Indonesian Stock Exchange on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Shareholders who are unable to attend the Meeting can be represented by their Attorney. The Company's Board of Directors, Board of Commissioners, and employees are eligible to act as Attorney in the Meeting, however the votes that is cast as Attorney will not be counted in the voting session.

The power of attorney form may be obtained during office hour at: The Company's Head Office PT Harum Energy Tbk. Gedung Deutsche Bank, Lantai 9 Jl. Imam Bonjol No. 80 Jakarta Pusat, 10310 Telp. +62 21-39831288 Securities Administration Bureau Office PT Datindo Entrycom Jl. Hayam Wuruk No. 28 Jakarta Pusat, 10120 Telp. +62 21-3508077

Shareholders or Attorneys who will attend the Meeting are kindly requested to register to the Company's registration officer 30 (thirty) minutes before the Meeting starts, and comply with the following provisions: a. to submit photocopy of Identity Card ('KTP') or other proof identity from Shareholders and their Attorney to the Company's officer prior entering the Meeting Room. b. For Shareholders in the form of legal entities are kindly requested to bring copies of their Article of Association and all the amendments showing the latest Company's management. c. For Shareholders in KSEI collective custody, are requested to submit a Written Confirmation for the Meeting ('KTUR') which can be obtained at the securities company or at the custodian bank where the Shareholders open their securities account.

Copy of Power of Attorney that has been fully completed must be received by the Company no later than on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 until 16.00 WIB to the Company's Head Office or the Securities Administration Bureau Office PT Datindo Entrycom as stated above.

In accordance with OJK Regulation No. 15/POJK.04/2020, the Company also provides alternatives for Shareholders to grant proxies electronically through the Electronic General Meeting System KSEI (eASY.KSEI) provided by KSEI ('e-proxy') at the latest 1 (one) working day prior the date of the Meeting, i.e. August 24, 2020 until 12.00 WIB.

As preventative measures for the spread and transmission of Covid-19 during the Covid-19 disaster emergency period in Indonesia, without any intention to reduce the rights of the Company's Shareholders or their Attorneys to attend the Meeting, please note the following important points: a. The Company strongly urges to the Shareholders of the Company who are entitled to attend the Meeting as referred to in point 1 above to authorize an independent party appointed by the Company to represent the attendance of Shareholders and to vote at the Meeting, either through the eASY.KSEI system provided by KSEI as a mechanism for implementing electronic proxies in conducting the Meeting, or through a power of attorney form as referred to in point 5 above; and b. For Shareholders or their Attorneys who will be physically present at the Meeting, please be advised that the Company will impose an attendance quota of 20 people. All Meeting attendees must obey safety and health protocols as follows: i. Wear a face mask; ii. Follow health inspection procedures, such as body temperature check (which will be carried out either by the Company or by the management of the building where the Meeting is held); iii. At registration, submit a Health Statement form containing health and travel information which can be downloaded from the Company's website (www.harumenergy.com); and iv. Implement physical distancing in accordance with the direction of the Company and the management of building where the Meeting is held.

The Company will not provide snacks and souvenirs at the time of the Meeting.