PT Harum Energy Tbk : Invitation to Annual GMS and Extraordinary GMS – Fiscal Year 2019
08/03/2020 | 05:42am EDT
Invitation to Annual GMS and Extraordinary GMS - Fiscal Year 2019
Aug 03, 2020
INVITATION
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
AND
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
PT HARUM ENERGY TBK.
The Board of Directors of PT Harum Energy Tbk (hereinafter referred to as 'the Company') hereby invites the Shareholders of the Company to attend the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ('AGMS') and the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ('EGMS') (both hereinafter referred to as 'the Meeting'), which will be held on:
Date/Day : Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Time of AGMS : 14.00 - 14.45 WIB
Time of EGMS : 15.00 - 15.45 WIB
Venue : Deutsche Bank Building, 17 Floor
Jl. Imam Bonjol No.80
Jakarta Pusat
The agenda of the AGMS are as follows:
Approval of the Company's Annual Report for 2019, which includes the Company's Activity Report, the Board of Commissioners' Supervisory Report and ratification of the Company's Audited Financial Statement for the year ended 31 December 2019;
Approval of the Use of Net Profit for Fiscal Year 2019 ;
Appointment of Public Accounting Firm to audit the Company's Financial Statement for Fiscal Year 2020 and determine other requirement;
The change of the Company's Management; and
Determination of salary and honorarium for members of the Board of Directors and Board of Commisioners in Fiscal Year 2020.
Explanation on the AGMS agenda:
Agenda number 1, 2, 3, and 5 are routine agendas that are conducted annually according to the Company's Article of Association.
Agenda number 4 is held due to the term expiration for the existing Company's Board of Directors and Board of Commissioners.
The agenda of the EGMS are as follows:
Adjustment of the Company's Articles of Association, including changes of Article 3 of the Company's Articles of Association concerning the Purpose and Objectives and Business Activities within in the Company.
Explanation on the EGMS agenda:
Agenda number 1 is to adjust some sections in the Company's Articles of Association to be in consistent with the Standard Classification of Business Fields in Indonesia (KBLI 2017) based on Government Regulation No. 24 Year 2018 regarding Electronically Integrated Business Licensing Services (PBTSE), Financial Service Authority ('OJK') Regulation No.15/POJK.04/2020 regarding Planning and Holding General Meeting of Shareholders of Public Listed Company, OJK Regulation No.16/POJK.04/2020 regarding the Implementation of General Meeting of Shareholders of Public Listed Company Electronically.
NOTES:
Shareholders who are entitled to attend are the Shareholders of the Company whose names are legally registered in the Shareholders Registry (DPS) of the Company on Thursday, July 30, 2020 until 16.15 WIB and/or Shareholders of the Company at securities sub account at PT Kustodian Sentral Efek Indonesia ('KSEI') at the close of stock trading in the Indonesian Stock Exchange on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Shareholders who are unable to attend the Meeting can be represented by their Attorney. The Company's Board of Directors, Board of Commissioners, and employees are eligible to act as Attorney in the Meeting, however the votes that is cast as Attorney will not be counted in the voting session.
The power of attorney form may be obtained during office hour at:
The Company's Head Office
PT Harum Energy Tbk.
Gedung Deutsche Bank, Lantai 9
Jl. Imam Bonjol No. 80
Jakarta Pusat, 10310
Telp. +62 21-39831288
Securities Administration Bureau Office
PT Datindo Entrycom
Jl. Hayam Wuruk No. 28
Jakarta Pusat, 10120
Telp. +62 21-3508077
Shareholders or Attorneys who will attend the Meeting are kindly requested to register to the Company's registration officer 30 (thirty) minutes before the Meeting starts, and comply with the following provisions:
a. to submit photocopy of Identity Card ('KTP') or other proof identity from Shareholders and their Attorney to the Company's officer prior entering the Meeting Room.
b. For Shareholders in the form of legal entities are kindly requested to bring copies of their Article of Association and all the amendments showing the latest Company's management.
c. For Shareholders in KSEI collective custody, are requested to submit a Written Confirmation for the Meeting ('KTUR') which can be obtained at the securities company or at the custodian bank where the Shareholders open their securities account.
Copy of Power of Attorney that has been fully completed must be received by the Company no later than on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 until 16.00 WIB to the Company's Head Office or the Securities Administration Bureau Office PT Datindo Entrycom as stated above.
In accordance with OJK Regulation No. 15/POJK.04/2020, the Company also provides alternatives for Shareholders to grant proxies electronically through the Electronic General Meeting System KSEI (eASY.KSEI) provided by KSEI ('e-proxy') at the latest 1 (one) working day prior the date of the Meeting, i.e. August 24, 2020 until 12.00 WIB.
As preventative measures for the spread and transmission of Covid-19 during the Covid-19 disaster emergency period in Indonesia, without any intention to reduce the rights of the Company's Shareholders or their Attorneys to attend the Meeting, please note the following important points:
a. The Company strongly urges to the Shareholders of the Company who are entitled to attend the Meeting as referred to in point 1 above to authorize an independent party appointed by the Company to represent the attendance of Shareholders and to vote at the Meeting, either through the eASY.KSEI system provided by KSEI as a mechanism for implementing electronic proxies in conducting the Meeting, or through a power of attorney form as referred to in point 5 above; and
b. For Shareholders or their Attorneys who will be physically present at the Meeting, please be advised that the Company will impose an attendance quota of 20 people. All Meeting attendees must obey safety and health protocols as follows:
i. Wear a face mask;
ii. Follow health inspection procedures, such as body temperature check (which will be carried out either by the Company or by the management of the building where the Meeting is held);
