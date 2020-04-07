Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  >  PT. Harum Energy Tbk    HRUM   ID1000116601

PT. HARUM ENERGY TBK

(HRUM)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE - 04/03
1360 IDR   +1.49%
04:23aPT HARUM ENERGY TBK : Notification
PU
03/24PT HARUM ENERGY TBK : Notification
PU
2019HARUM ENERGY TBK PT : Self-Administration Notice of Corporate Secretary
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT Harum Energy Tbk : NOTIFICATION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 04:23am EDT

Search Article

Recent News

NOTIFICATION

Apr 07, 2020

In relation with the Decree of the Health Minister No. HK.01.07/MENKES/239/2020 regarding Determination of Large Scale Social Restriction In The Province of DKI Jakarta For the Acceleration of Corona Virus Disease (Covid 19) Management, please be advised that effective as of Tuesday, 7 April 2020 until further notice, PT Harum Energy Tbk ('Company') implements work-from-home practice for all Company's employee in the Jakarta office.

Please email to corsec@harumenergy.com for any inquiries or you can contact directly to the Company's staff via his/her mobile phone or 0812 9058 5314 or 0896 5122 1603.

Thank you.

PT Harum Energy Tbk.

Disclaimer

PT Harum Energy Tbk published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 08:22:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PT. HARUM ENERGY TBK
04:23aPT HARUM ENERGY TBK : Notification
PU
03/24PT HARUM ENERGY TBK : Notification
PU
2019HARUM ENERGY TBK PT : Self-Administration Notice of Corporate Secretary
PU
2019HARUM ENERGY TBK PT : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019HARUM ENERGY TBK PT : Resolution of AGMS - Fiscal Year 2018
PU
2019HARUM ENERGY TBK PT : Invitation to Annual GMS – Fiscal Year 2018
PU
2019HARUM ENERGY TBK PT : Invitation to Annual GMS – Fiscal Year 2018
PU
2018HARUM ENERGY TBK PT : Invitation Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
2018HARUM ENERGY TBK PT : Appointment of Corporate Secretary
PU
2018HARUM ENERGY TBK PT : Penipuan Rekrutment Karyawan PT. Harum Energy Tbk Group
PU
More news
Financials (IDR)
Sales 2019 4 616 B
EBIT 2019 559 B
Net income 2019 358 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,62%
P/E ratio 2019 9,75x
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
Capi. / Sales2019 745x
Capi. / Sales2020 758x
Capitalization 3 439 B
Chart PT. HARUM ENERGY TBK
Duration : Period :
PT. Harum Energy Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 313,33  IDR
Last Close Price 1 360,00  IDR
Spread / Highest target -1,47%
Spread / Average Target -3,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ray Antonio Gunara President Director
Lawrence Barki President Commissioner
Hestia Wijono Head-Treasury & Finance Division
Ali Mingtono Head-Information Technology Division
Agus Rajani Panjaitan Independent Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PT. HARUM ENERGY TBK0.74%209
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-1.53%44 288
GLENCORE-45.05%20 370
COAL INDIA LIMITED-0.61%11 462
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED-2.47%10 240
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-3.17%6 295
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group