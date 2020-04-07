PT Harum Energy Tbk : NOTIFICATION

Search Article

Recent News

NOTIFICATION

Apr 07, 2020

In relation with the Decree of the Health Minister No. HK.01.07/MENKES/239/2020 regarding Determination of Large Scale Social Restriction In The Province of DKI Jakarta For the Acceleration of Corona Virus Disease (Covid 19) Management, please be advised that effective as of Tuesday, 7 April 2020 until further notice, PT Harum Energy Tbk ('Company') implements work-from-home practice for all Company's employee in the Jakarta office.

Please email to corsec@harumenergy.com for any inquiries or you can contact directly to the Company's staff via his/her mobile phone or 0812 9058 5314 or 0896 5122 1603.

Thank you.

PT Harum Energy Tbk.