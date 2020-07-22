Log in
PT. Harum Energy Tbk    HRUM   ID1000116601

PT. HARUM ENERGY TBK

(HRUM)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE - 07/21
1195 IDR   +0.84%
04:46aPT HARUM ENERGY TBK : Revision of Advertisement
PU
07/17PT HARUM ENERGY TBK : Announcement of Shareholders Meeting - 2020
PU
07/08PT HARUM ENERGY TBK : Revision of Announcement of Shareholders Meeting - 2020
PU
PT Harum Energy Tbk : Revision of Advertisement

07/22/2020 | 04:46am EDT

Revision of Advertisement

Jul 22, 2020

REVISION OF ADVERTISEMENT

ANNOUNCEMENT TO SHAREHOLDERS

PT Harum Energy Tbk.

Domiciled in Jakarta Pusat

('The Company')

Referring to the Advertisement of Announcement of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders PT Harum Energy Tbk. ('the Meeting') in Harian Ekonomi Neraca newspaper on July 17, 2020, we hereby convey that Shareholders of the Company who are entitled to present or represented in the Meeting (Recording Date) which was previously written an August 2, 2020 is revised to be July 30, 2020.

Other provisions remain the same.

Jakarta, July 22, 2020

Board of Directors

Disclaimer

PT Harum Energy Tbk published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 08:45:09 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 3 355 B 0,23 B 0,23 B
Net income 2020 192 B 0,01 B 0,01 B
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,8x
Yield 2020 3,52%
Capitalization 3 027 B 206 M 206 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 902x
Nbr of Employees 678
Free-Float 15,0%
Chart PT. HARUM ENERGY TBK
Duration : Period :
PT. Harum Energy Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 233,33 IDR
Last Close Price 1 195,00 IDR
Spread / Highest target 8,79%
Spread / Average Target 3,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ray Antonio Gunara President Director
Lawrence Barki President Commissioner
Ali Mingtono Head-Information Technology Division
Agus Rajani Panjaitan Independent Commissioner
Yun Mulyana Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PT. HARUM ENERGY TBK-9.47%206
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-15.72%44 389
GLENCORE PLC-22.27%30 645
COAL INDIA LIMITED-37.02%10 962
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED-11.01%10 927
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-36.89%6 548
