PT Harum Energy Tbk : Revision of Advertisement

Jul 22, 2020
REVISION OF ADVERTISEMENT
ANNOUNCEMENT TO SHAREHOLDERS
PT Harum Energy Tbk.
Domiciled in Jakarta Pusat
('The Company')
Referring to the Advertisement of Announcement of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders PT Harum Energy Tbk. ('the Meeting') in Harian Ekonomi Neraca newspaper on July 17, 2020, we hereby convey that Shareholders of the Company who are entitled to present or represented in the Meeting (Recording Date) which was previously written an August 2, 2020 is revised to be July 30, 2020.
Other provisions remain the same.
Jakarta, July 22, 2020
Board of Directors
