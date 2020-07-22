PT Harum Energy Tbk : Revision of Advertisement

Search Article

PT Harum Energy Tbk.

Referring to the Advertisement of Announcement of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders PT Harum Energy Tbk. ('the Meeting') in Harian Ekonomi Neraca newspaper on July 17, 2020, we hereby convey that Shareholders of the Company who are entitled to present or represented in the Meeting (Recording Date) which was previously written an August 2, 2020 is revised to be July 30, 2020.

Other provisions remain the same.

Jakarta, July 22, 2020

Board of Directors