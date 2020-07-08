Log in
PT. Harum Energy Tbk    HRUM   ID1000116601

PT. HARUM ENERGY TBK

(HRUM)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE - 07/07
1185 IDR   +0.42%
PT Harum Energy Tbk : Revision of Announcement of Shareholders Meeting - 2020

07/08/2020 | 01:34am EDT

Revision of Announcement of Shareholders Meeting - 2020

Jul 08, 2020

POSTPONEMENT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

&

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

PT Harum Energy Tbk

('The Company')

Referring to the Announcement of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ('AGMS') and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ('EGMS') of the Company Year 2020 which has been published on Harian Ekonomi Neraca newspaper as well as PT Kustodian Sentral Efek Indonesia ('KSEI') Website specifically the Electronic General Meeting System KSEI (eASY.KSEI), the Indonesian Stock Exchange Website, and on the Company's Website (www.harumenergy.com) on June 23, 2020, the Company's Directors hereby advise the Shareholders that the 2020 AGMS and EGMS of the Company, which was initially to be held on Thursday, July 30th 2020, has been postponed until further notice.

In accordance with the provisions of the Financial Services Authority Regulation Number 15/POJK.04/2020 regarding the Plans and Organizing of a Public Company Shareholders' General Meeting, the Announcement, Invitation, and Agenda of the Meeting will be announced at Harian Ekonomi Neraca newspaper, e-RUPS service provider Website in this case on eASY.KSEI system, Indonesia Stock Exchange Website, and the Company's Website.

Jakarta, July 8, 2020 Board of Directors

Disclaimer

PT Harum Energy Tbk published this content on 08 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2020 05:33:02 UTC
