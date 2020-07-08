PT Harum Energy Tbk : Revision of Announcement of Shareholders Meeting - 2020

Search Article

Revision of Announcement of Shareholders Meeting - 2020

Jul 08, 2020

POSTPONEMENT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

&

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

PT Harum Energy Tbk

('The Company')

Referring to the Announcement of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ('AGMS') and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ('EGMS') of the Company Year 2020 which has been published on Harian Ekonomi Neraca newspaper as well as PT Kustodian Sentral Efek Indonesia ('KSEI') Website specifically the Electronic General Meeting System KSEI (eASY.KSEI), the Indonesian Stock Exchange Website, and on the Company's Website (www.harumenergy.com) on June 23, 2020, the Company's Directors hereby advise the Shareholders that the 2020 AGMS and EGMS of the Company, which was initially to be held on Thursday, July 30th 2020, has been postponed until further notice.

In accordance with the provisions of the Financial Services Authority Regulation Number 15/POJK.04/2020 regarding the Plans and Organizing of a Public Company Shareholders' General Meeting, the Announcement, Invitation, and Agenda of the Meeting will be announced at Harian Ekonomi Neraca newspaper, e-RUPS service provider Website in this case on eASY.KSEI system, Indonesia Stock Exchange Website, and the Company's Website.

Jakarta, July 8, 2020 Board of Directors