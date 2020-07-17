Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  >  PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk    INDF   ID1000057003

PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR TBK

(INDF)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indonesian tycoon Salim wins close shareholder vote on controversial $3 bln deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 05:12am EDT

HONG KONG, July 17 (Reuters) - Indonesian tycoon Anthoni Salim narrowly won shareholder backing on Friday for a $3 billion takeover transaction between companies he controls, overcoming criticism about the deal's valuation and questions about corporate governance.

First Pacific Co Ltd, Salim's holding company, said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange that a takeover by its subsidiary Indofood CBP (ICBP) of Pinehill Company Ltd was approved by its independent shareholders at a special meeting where 52% of votes were cast in favour.

ICBP is best known for the Indomie noodle brand and Pinehill is one of Indomie's distributors and manufacturers, in the Middle East and Africa.

ICBP shares dropped 3.1% on Friday, compared to a 0.4% fall in the local benchmark. First Pacific shares traded flat.

Citi analyst Vivi Lie said in a note that while Friday's vote may put "slight negative pressure" on ICBP shares, the downside was limited as the negative sentiment on the deal was already priced into valuations.

Salim is Indonesia's sixth-richest man with a net worth of $5.5 billion according to Forbes. He and a relative own a combined 57.3% of a company which owns 51% of Pinehill and Salim also holds 44.3% of First Pacific's shares, according to corporate filings. ICBP's 2019 annual report says Salim controls First Pacific.

The transaction, which needed a simple majority on Friday to pass, also needs approval of ICBP shareholders to proceed.

Some First Pacific shareholders had earlier raised concerns about the $3 billion price ICBP was paying for Pinehill, saying it was too high.

While Salim and his associates were not eligible to vote at Friday's meeting under Hong Kong's related-party rules as they are not considered independent shareholders, they can vote under Indonesian rules in ICBP's extraordinary general meeting (EGM). Some shareholders have said that raised governance questions.

Those in favour of the transaction have said the takeover could boost ICBP's financial performance significantly.

ICBP's EGM, which had been scheduled for July 15, was postponed because Indonesia's financial regulator said it needed to give shareholders additional information, according to announcements in local newspapers. (Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.26% 462.05 Delayed Quote.-14.03%
FIRST PACIFIC COMPANY LIMITED -1.27% 1.56 End-of-day quote.-41.13%
FORBES & COMPANY LIMITED -2.28% 1056.25 End-of-day quote.-36.75%
PT INDOFOOD CBP SUKSES MAKMUR TBK 1.32% 9575 End-of-day quote.-14.13%
PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR TBK 1.53% 6625 End-of-day quote.-16.40%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.03% 153.16 Delayed Quote.-11.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR
05:12aIndonesian tycoon Salim wins close shareholder vote on controversial $3 bln d..
RE
03:31aIndonesian tycoon Salim wins close shareholder vote on controversial $3 bln d..
RE
03:21aANTHONI SALIM : Indonesian tycoon Salim wins close shareholder vote on controver..
RE
07/15Indonesian tycoon Salim risks rare deal defeat over valuation, governance que..
RE
07/15ANTHONI SALIM : Indonesian tycoon Salim risks rare deal defeat over valuation, g..
RE
04/02Southeast Asia Stocks - Thailand rises on stimulus hopes; Malaysia up as infe..
RE
02/13Tepid as virus anxiety weighs; Thailand rises on energy stocks
RE
2019Indofood Agri Resources Says Offer by Parent to Take Company Private Has Laps..
DJ
2019INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR TBK PT : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR TBK PT : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 81 055 B 5,51 B 5,51 B
Net income 2020 5 487 B 0,37 B 0,37 B
Net Debt 2020 10 802 B 0,73 B 0,73 B
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
Yield 2020 4,29%
Capitalization 58 170 B 3 967 M 3 956 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 718x
Nbr of Employees 88 243
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 7 783,21 IDR
Last Close Price 6 625,00 IDR
Spread / Highest target 35,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthoni Salim President Director
Manuel Velez Pangilinan President Commissioner
Hantoro Tanoto Head-Information Technology
Benny Setiawan Santoso Commissioner
Utomo Josodirdjo Independent Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR TBK-16.40%3 967
NESTLÉ S.A.3.51%320 148
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC-3.70%75 713
DANONE-18.48%44 682
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY7.07%42 031
GENERAL MILLS, INC.20.78%39 452
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group