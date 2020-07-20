PT Kalbe Farma Tbk : Kalbe Launches Vitamin D3 to Maintain Body Stamina

Press Release No. 023/KFCP-DIR/PR/VII/20

Jakarta, July 9, 2020, PT Kalbe Farma Tbk (Kalbe) launched the Prove D3, a vitamin D3 supplement in the form of liquid drops. The launch of the vitamin D3 is marked by health education activities through the Vitamin D3 Webinar Media Series that takes the theme 'New Normal: Is Taking Vitamins Still Necessary?' This webinar presented the speakers: Dr. Aditya Susilo, SpPD-KPTI, Division of Tropical and Infectious Diseases, Department of Internal Medicine of FKUI/RSUPN dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo who is also a member of the COVID-19 Task Force Team of Medical Experts; and Dr. Cindiawaty Pudjiadi, MARS, MS, Sp. GK, Clinical Nutritionist Specialist at Medistra Hospital; and Tekla Rosa Oktivia, Product Manager of PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. Prove D3 is available in two variants: Prove D3-1000 IU that was launched last April which can be obtained by prescription from a doctor; and Prove D3 Drops, in the form of liquid drops, that is launched today, that can be obtained over the counter at pharmacies.



'Kalbe is committed to improving health for a better life by continuing to produce and market quality health products for the community where one of them is vitamin D,' said Ridwan Ong, Pharma Marketing Director of PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. 'In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy must keep moving so that we are all back on our activities, while still paying attention to health protocols. Therefore, the community must be able to maintain health and endurance, where one of them can be obtained through vitamin D. For this reason, Kalbe presents Prove D3 in fulfilling community needs of daily vitamin D intakes for their family,' Ridwan continued.



'During this new normal condition, people are required to be disciplined in implementing health protocols to avoid the risk of COVID-19 transmission,' said Dr. Aditya Susilo, SpPD-KPTI, Division of Tropical and Infectious Diseases, Department of Internal Medicine of FKUI/RSUPN dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo, who is a member of the COVID-19 Task Force's Team of Experts. 'Many people have returned to their activities, they are therefore demanded to remain healthy until the COVID-19 vaccine is found. The things we can do include are keeping watch and maintaining stamina by consuming nutritious food, exercising regularly, getting enough rest, sunbathe, and if needed to consume immune support supplements,' continued dr. Aditya.



'Maintaining stamina in the new normal is a must for all of us through numerous ways available, one of them is by sunbathing regularly,' said Dr. Indiawaty Pudjiadi, MARS, MS, Sp. GK, Clinical Nutritionist Specialist at Medistra Hospital. 'By regularly sunbathing, we can get vitamin D produced in the skin so that it can help prevent transmission and infection of the COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that plays a role in many important functions to maintain health and prevent diseases,' continued Dr. Cindiawaty.



'Vitamin D, better known for bone health turns out to have many benefits, including maintaining the functions of our body's nerves and muscles, cardiovascular, respiratory, and immune system. Vitamin D3 that is launched by Kalbe today is Prove D3 in the form of liquid drops (drops) with vitamin D3 content of 400 IU per drop. Prove D3 Drops is the first 400 IU vitamin D Drops to be marketed in Indonesia. Although in the form of drops, Prove D3 can be used for children and adults, including the elderly. Prove D3 is packaged in standardized drop bottles so it guarantees the same dosage for each drop. It is hoped that Prove D3 can become a part of the Indonesian family's journey in fulfilling their vitamin D requirements,' Ridwan added.



In general, many Indonesian people experience vitamin D deficiency, be it children, adolescents, adults, seniors, as well as pregnant women. Studies showed that, among others, vitamin D deficiency was experienced by 63% of adult women, 78.2% in the elderly, 61.25% of pregnant women, 44% in children aged 6 months-12 years. From the results of genetic testing, many Indonesians are also at risk of vitamin D deficiency caused by genetic variations (source: Food Nutr Bull 2013; Acta Med Indones 2010; Asia Pac J Clin Nutr 2008; Br J Nutr 2013;).



Other risk factors that cause many Indonesians to experience vitamin D deficiency are lack of exposure to sunlight due to more frequent time spent spending or working indoors from morning to evening, use of sunscreen or covered clothing when outdoors, lack of vitamin D intake from food, old age, and obesity. Survivors of autoimmune diseases such as lupus are also sensitive to sunlight, so almost all survivors of lupus have vitamin D deficiencies (source: Cureus 2018).



Kalbe at a glance

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk ('Kalbe') was established in 1966 and is one of the biggest public pharmaceutical companies in Southeast Asia. Kalbe has four main divisions that handle reliable and varied brand portfolio: prescription medicines (Cefspan, Brainact, Broadced, etc.); health product division that handles over-the-counter medication (Promag, Mixagrip, Komix, Woods, Fatigon, etc.); multivitamins (Fatigon, H2, XonCe, Hevit-C, JossC1000, etc.); as well as supplement and ready-to-consume drinks (Hydro Coco, Extra Joss) and nutrition division (ChilKid, Prenagen, Diabetasol, Zee, etc,). Kalbe currently has approximately 40 subsidiaries and 14 production facilities with international standard and employs approximately 17,000 employees dispersed across more than 76 branches throughout Indonesia. From 1991, Kalbe is listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX: KLBF)





