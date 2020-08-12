PT Kalbe Farma Tbk : Klikdokter Supports Indonesian Doctors Association (IDI) in COVID-19 Handling

Press Release No. 024/KFCP-DIR/PR/VII/20

Jakarta, 22 July 2020, PT Kalbe Farma Tbk (Kalbe) through its subsidiary KlikDokter supports the Indonesian Doctors Association (IDI) through multivitamin assistance to medical personnel in fighting COVID-19. Klikdokter as one of the national health education media that has been appointed by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Indonesia will also provide education and assistance to the government in providing correct information related to COVID-19. Multivitamin assistance in the form of Starmuno, Elanos, Prove C, and Prove D3, has been submitted to the Executive Board of the Indonesian Doctors Association (PB IDI) on July 16, 2020.

'Health workers and every worker who works in health facilities are the populations that must constantly come face to face with this virus day after day until the transmission can be controlled. Therefore, it is important for each individual to maintain his health,' said dr. Daeng M. Faqih, SH, MH, Chairman of the Executive Board of the Indonesian Doctors Association. 'PB IDI urges health workers and supporting staff to always pay attention to rest patterns and food intake to maintain personal health while working to handle COVID-19 patients,' continued dr. Daeng.



'We really understand the important role of health workers in handling COVID-19. KlikDokter provides digital services that are expected to also help to maintain the work-life balance of health workers in the field and can participate in controlling transmission rates through direct non-face-to-face services. We all need to work hand-in-hand in dealing with this pandemic,' said Bonny Anom, Deputy CEO of KlikDokter.



Bonny added, with the spirit to spread positive energy, KlikDokter invites its service users to be able to take an active role in supporting Indonesian health workers.



As is well known, the COVID-19 outbreak first started in Wuhan, the eastern mainland of China and has continued to spread to other countries until it was declared as a pandemic. Due to it being a new virus, the knowledge about the virus itself and how to treat it continues to evolve on daily basis, therefore global and local health authorities recommend that people should remain vigilant by maintaining cleanliness and increasing preventive behavior to reduce the risk of transmission. This is important in order to sustaining the balance of burden of Indonesian health workers at various levels of health facilities in treating COVID-19 patients. As of July 20, 2020, Indonesia has 88,214 positive cases of COVID-19 with 46,977 patients recovering, and 4,239 fatalities.



Mia Argianti, Head of B2B of KlikDokter also emphasized, 'We want to educate the public not to be afraid to check themselves and confirm complaints using our digital services when they are hesitant to come to a health facility. Obviously it is not only related to the symptoms of COVID-19 but also of other health complaints. Furthermore, we want to translate and return our users' loyalty in the form of support to health workers.'



Kalbe at a glance

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk ('Kalbe') was established in 1966 and is one of the largest listed pharmaceutical companies in Southeast Asia. Kalbe has four main divisions that handle reliable and varied brand portfolio: prescription medicines (Cefspan, Brainact, Broadced, etc.); health product division that handles over-the-counter medication (Promag, Mixagrip, Komix, Woods, Fatigon, etc.); multivitamins (Fatigon, H2, XonCe, Hevit-C, JossC1000, etc.); as well as supplement and ready-to-consume drinks (Hydro Coco, Extra Joss); nutrition division (ChilKid, Prenagen, Diabetasol, Zee, etc,); and distribution division. Kalbe currently has more than 40 subsidiaries, 14 production facilities with international standards, and employs approximately 17,000 employees, dispersed in more than 76 branches throughout Indonesia. Since 1991, Kalbe is listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX: KLBF).



KLIKDOKTER at a glance

KlikDokter is a digital health platform that has been established since 2008 through a joint venture with PT Elang Mahkota Teknologi Tbk (Emtek) in 2016. Since its inception, KlikDokter has had the spirit of CIE (Communication, Information and Education) with the aim of advancing the health of the Indonesian people. KlikDokter comes with health information that focuses on accuracy and updates from trusted sources. Furthermore, a variety of features around health services - such as 24-hour online consultations, health tools, hospital directories, online drug recommendations, drug delivery and also real-time online booking features and other health features, can be obtained either through website or the KlikDokter application.



PB IDI at a glance

The Executive Board of the Indonesian Doctors Association was first established in 1926 with the name Vereniging van Indische Artsen Association that later changed its name to Vereniging Van Indonesische Genesjkundigen (VGI). This organization houses all medical professional bodies in Indonesia. With branches in almost all provinces in Indonesia, PB IDI has members of more than 150 thousand doctors and specialists. Further information about PB IDI can be accessed at www.idionline.org.





