PT MEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL TBK

(MEDC)
PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk : MedcoEnergi Announces First Gas of the Meliwis Field Development Project

07/24/2020 | 03:51am EDT
2020-07-16
MedcoEnergi Announces First Gas of the Meliwis Field Development Project

Jakarta, 20 July 2020, PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk ('MedcoEnergi') announces that first gas was produced on 13 July 2020 from the Meliwis field in the Madura Offshore PSC, East Java.

The Meliwis field was discovered in 2016 when gas was found in the Mundu formation. The field is developed through an unmanned platform and an 11 km subsea pipeline to the Maleo Platform to supply up to 20 MMCFD to domestic industries in East Java.

Roberto Lorato, MedcoEnergi's CEO said, 'I am very pleased that notwithstanding the logistical and operational challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, MedcoEnergi completed the Meliwis Development safely, and within 4 years of the fields discovery. This is a testimony of MedcoEnergi's execution capabilities and of our continued commitment towards all of our stakeholders'

Disclaimer

PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 07:50:09 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 173 M - -
Net income 2020 26,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 714 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 584 M 587 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 2 979
Free-Float 26,5%
Chart PT MEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT MEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,04 $
Last Close Price 0,03 $
Spread / Highest target 147%
Spread / Average Target 36,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hilmi Panigoro President Director
Roberto Lorato Chief Executive Officer & Director
Muhammad Lutfi President Commissioner
Ronald Gunawan Chief Operating Officer & Director
Anthony R. Mathias CFO, Chief Planning Officer & Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PT MEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL TBK-44.28%587
CNOOC LIMITED-33.26%50 395
CONOCOPHILLIPS-37.78%43 851
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-41.68%29 213
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-40.07%22 479
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-32.28%16 900
