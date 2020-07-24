PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk : MedcoEnergi Announces First Gas of the Meliwis Field Development Project

Jakarta, 20 July 2020, PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk ('MedcoEnergi') announces that first gas was produced on 13 July 2020 from the Meliwis field in the Madura Offshore PSC, East Java.

The Meliwis field was discovered in 2016 when gas was found in the Mundu formation. The field is developed through an unmanned platform and an 11 km subsea pipeline to the Maleo Platform to supply up to 20 MMCFD to domestic industries in East Java.

Roberto Lorato, MedcoEnergi's CEO said, 'I am very pleased that notwithstanding the logistical and operational challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, MedcoEnergi completed the Meliwis Development safely, and within 4 years of the fields discovery. This is a testimony of MedcoEnergi's execution capabilities and of our continued commitment towards all of our stakeholders'