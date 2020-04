PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk : PGAS Operational Highlight March 2020

On April 15, 2020, Saka had made payment to the tax office to settle tax underpayment dispute in the amount of US$127,720,367 (based on Supreme Court decision) relating to Branch Profit Tax when Saka acquired participating interest of 65% in Pangkah PSC on January 4, 2014.

We expect that PGN's consolidated COGS to decline this year as a result of the implementation of MEMR Decree Number 89K/10/MEMR/2020 dated April 13, 2020, as our gas procurement price from upstream producers to supply gas to the seven selected industrial sectors will come down to between US$4.00/MMBTU and US$4.50/MMBTU.

Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources ("MEMR") issued a MEMR Decree Number 89K/10/MEM/2020 on April 13, 2020 ("Decree"), where this the implementation procedures to the MEMR Regulation Number 8 Year 2020. There are about 182 local companies from seven different industrial sectors that will enjoy US$6.00/MMBTU gas price where currently the ASP to these seven industrial sectors is US$8.87/MMBTU. Moreover, PGN has about 1 month to amend the existing Gas Sales Agreements (GSAs) with the gas suppliers, thus we expect the implementation of this special gas price will come into effect during second week of May 2020. It is important to note that according to the Decree, PGN is able to seek compensation or incentive from the government in order to cover any shortfall of any of its costs particularly infrastructure costs because the reduction of ASP to these seven industrial sectors from US$8.87/MMBTU to US$6.00/MMBTU PGN is going to bear some of the infrastructure costs.

About PT PGN Tbk

PGN is the leading IDX listed natural gas distribution and transportation player in Indonesia. PGN continues to strengthen its position in the market by gradually transforming into an integrated energy solution company, encouraging the use of natural gas.

PGN is engaged in upstream oil and gas, midstream and downstream fields across the Indonesian peninsula. PGN owns and operates natural gas pipelines in excess of 9,000km in total length, covering c. 95% of the national natural gas pipeline network. Additionally, PGN is present in 11 working fields across Indonesia with active FSRU's in most regions. PGN, through its downstream entities, serves more than 2,000 industrial and commercial customers.

PGN's operations are supported by a variety of sophisticated and reliable information technology to ensure quality of service.

