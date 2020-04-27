Log in
PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk : PGAS Operational Highlight March 2020

04/27/2020 | 02:28am EDT

PGAS:IJ

PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk

Refocusing Core Business

April 23, 2020

PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk. (IDX: PGAS) today announces key operating performance updates ended March 31, 2020, as follows:

YTD Performance

+0.22%

-2%

Distribution (BBTUD)

880

882

900-925

Mar. Mar. FY20 2019 2020 Target

+5%

-2%

Transmission (MMSCFD)

1283

1342

1,369-1,377

Upstream Lifting (BOEPD)

Mar. Mar. FY20

2019 2020 Target

-25%

29,874

22,268.0

28,767-30,137

Mar. Mar. FY20 2019 2020 Target

-23%

-8%

-8%

Regasification (BBTUD)

120

111

120-126

LPG Processing (TPD)

Mar. Mar. FY20

2019 2020 Target

-23%

-6%

219

168

178-184

Mar. Mar. FY20 2019 2020 Target

Oil Transportation (BOEPD)

-10%

+4%

11,172

9,999

9,589-10,000

Mar. Mar. FY20 2019 2020 Target

MoM Performance

Volumes

Feb.2020

Mar. 2020

MoM

(%)

Distribution

876

881

0.57

(BBTUD)

Transmission

1,374

1,328

-3.34

(MMSCFD)

Upstream Lifting

24,787

21,609

-12.82

(BOEPD)

Regasification

112

106

-5.35

(BBTUD)

LPG Processing

155

184

18.70

(TPD)

Oil Transportation

9,989

10,292

3.03

(BOPD)

Remarks

  1. Distribution volume breakdown on a MoM basis
  • PGN = 791 BBTUD (Mar.) vs. 808 BBTUD (Feb.);
  • Gagas = 6 BBTUD (Mar.) vs. 7 BBTUD (Feb.);
  • Pertagas = 84 BBTUD (Mar.) vs. 60 BBTUD (Feb.)
  1. Lower distribution volumes of PGN on a MoM basis was primarily due to Covid-19
  2. Higher Pertagas' distribution volume on a MoM basis was mainly due to higher gas consumption by PLN.

1. Breakdown of transmission volume on a MoM basis is as follow:

  • PGN = 5 MMSCFD (Mar.) vs. 9 MMSCFD (Feb.);
  • Pertagas = 1,323 MMSCFD (Mar.) vs. 1,366 MMSCFD (Feb.)

2. Lower Pertagas' transportation volume on a MoM basis was contributed to lower gas demand from major customers, such as PLN, PT Pusri (Persero), and Dumai Refinery.

Lifting volume breakdown per block on a MoM basis:

  • Oil = 3,040 BOEPD (Mar.) vs. 2,982 BOEPD (Feb.)
  • Gas = 10,697 BOEPD (Mar.) vs. 11,319 BOEPD (Feb.)
  • LPG = 469 BOEPD (Mar.) vs. 486 BOEPD (Feb.)
  • LNG = 7,401 BOEPD (Mar.) vs. 10,000 BOEPD (Feb.)

PLN consumed less gas compared to the prior month.

Production volume breakdown per LPG plant on a MoM basis is as follow:

  • LPG Pondok Tengah = 5 TPD (Mar.) vs. 12 TPD (Feb.)
  • LPG MKS = 179 TPD (Mar.) vs. 143 TPD (Feb.)

Oil delivery grew primarily contributed by higher oil transportation volume from Pertamina EP field in Central Ramba, South Sumatra to Plaju refinery unit in South Sumatra.

CAPEX (US$ Million)

350-500

30%

70%

36

67%33%

FY20 Target YTD Mar 2020

Upstream

Downstream,

Midstream &

Supporting

PGAS:IJ

PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk

Refocusing Core Business

YTD-Mar. 2020 Capex reached US$36 million with the following details:

Business

CAPEX

Projects/Programs

Segments

(US$ Mio)

Upstream

24

Development of West Pangkah & Sidayu with target COD in

4Q20.

1. Distribution network expansion to connect to new

customers;

Downstream

11

2. Construction of Kuala Tanjung distribution network

development has reached 49.31%;

3. Development of transmission pipeline of the Gresik-to-

Semarang has reached 99.27%

Midstream

-

Construction progress of Teluk Lamong small-scale LNG

infrastructures development has reached 91.04%.

1. Capacity upgrade of DWDM facility along the Jakarta-

Supporting

1

Batam-Singaporeroutes

2.

Construction and O&M

Business Updates

  • Total production of Saka (producing O&G blocks: i. Pangkah, ii. Ketapang, iii. Fasken, iv. Muara Bakau, and v. Bangkanai) in March 2020 was 28,293 BOEPD vs. 29,165 BOEPD recorded in the prior month. Thus, YTD-March 2020 production reached 29,109 BOEPD.
  • Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources ("MEMR") issued a MEMR Decree Number 89K/10/MEM/2020 on April 13, 2020 ("Decree"), where this the implementation procedures to the MEMR Regulation Number 8 Year 2020. There are about 182 local companies from seven different industrial sectors that will enjoy US$6.00/MMBTU gas price where currently the ASP to these seven industrial sectors is US$8.87/MMBTU. Moreover, PGN has about 1 month to amend the existing Gas Sales Agreements (GSAs) with the gas suppliers, thus we expect the implementation of this special gas price will come into effect during second week of May 2020. It is important to note that according to the Decree, PGN is able to seek compensation or incentive from the government in order to cover any shortfall of any of its costs particularly infrastructure costs because the reduction of ASP to these seven industrial sectors from US$8.87/MMBTU to US$6.00/MMBTU PGN is going to bear some of the infrastructure costs.
  • We expect that PGN's consolidated COGS to decline this year as a result of the implementation of MEMR Decree Number 89K/10/MEMR/2020 dated April 13, 2020, as our gas procurement price from upstream producers to supply gas to the seven selected industrial sectors will come down to between US$4.00/MMBTU and US$4.50/MMBTU.
  • On April 15, 2020, Saka had made payment to the tax office to settle tax underpayment dispute in the amount of US$127,720,367 (based on Supreme Court decision) relating to Branch Profit Tax when Saka acquired participating interest of 65% in Pangkah PSC on January 4, 2014.

For further information please contact;

Investor Relations

PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk

Mid Tower Manhattan 26th Floor

Jl. TB Simatupang Kav. 1-S, Jakarta, Indonesia

Email: investor.relations@pgn.co.id

Phone: +62 21 8064 1111

About PT PGN Tbk

PGN is the leading IDX listed natural gas distribution and transportation player in Indonesia. PGN continues to strengthen its position in the market by gradually transforming into an integrated energy solution company, encouraging the use of natural gas.

PGN is engaged in upstream oil and gas, midstream and downstream fields across the Indonesian peninsula. PGN owns and operates natural gas pipelines in excess of 9,000km in total length, covering c. 95% of the national natural gas pipeline network. Additionally, PGN is present in 11 working fields across Indonesia with active FSRU's in most regions. PGN, through its downstream entities, serves more than 2,000 industrial and commercial customers.

PGN's operations are supported by a variety of sophisticated and reliable information technology to ensure quality of service.

Disclaimer

This document is not, and nothing in it should be construed as, an offer, invitation or recommendation in respect of the Company's credit facilities or any of the Company's securities. Neither this presentation nor anything in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment. This document is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any investor.

The Company has prepared this document based on information available to it that have not been independently verified. No representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is provided in relation to the fairness, accuracy, correctness, completeness or reliability of the information, opinions or conclusions expressed herein. The information included in this presentation is preliminary, unaudited and subject to revision upon completion of the Company's closing and audit process.

Cautionary Statement

This document may include forward-looking statements concerning the Company's plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future performance, capital expenditures, business trend, and other information that is not historical. When used in this document, the words "estimates", "expects", "anticipates", "projects", "plans", "intends", "believes", "predicts", "forecasts", or future or conditional verbs, such as "will", "should", "could", or "may" and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends and data are based upon the Company's expectation and various assumptions. Future events or results may differ from those anticipated or expressed in these forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf apply only as of the date of this document. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Disclaimer

PGN - PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (Persero) Tbk published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 06:27:03 UTC
