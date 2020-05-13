Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  >  PT Surya Esa Perkasa Tbk    ESSA   ID1000122203

PT SURYA ESA PERKASA TBK

(ESSA)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE - 05/12
151 IDR   -1.95%
12:35aPT SURYA ESA PERKASA TBK : Invitation of Annual & Extraordinary GMS
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT Surya Esa Perkasa Tbk : Invitation of Annual & Extraordinary GMS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 12:35am EDT
Invitation of Annual & Extraordinary GMS
Posted on May 13, 2020in News Releases

The Board of Directors of PT Surya Esa Perkasa Tbk. (the 'Company') hereby invite all of the Company's Shareholders to attend the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ('AGMS') and the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ('EGMS') both referred as ('Meeting') which will be convened on:

Day/Date Friday, 5 June 2020
Time 2.30pm Jakarta Time - finished
Venue DBS Bank Tower 19 Floor Ciputra World 1
Agenda of AGMS as follows:
  1. Approval and ratification of the Company's Annual Report including the Company's Financial Statements, the Board of Directors Report and the Board of Commissioners Supervisory Report of the Company for the period ended 31 December 2019;
  2. Determination of the use of the Net Profit obtained by the Company for the fiscal year ended on 31 December 2019.
  3. The appointment of the Independent Public Accountant which will audit the Company's books of the year ending on 31 December 2020 and provide authority to the Board of Commissioners of the Company to determine the honorarium and the requirements for the appointment of the Independent Public Accountant.
  4. Provide authority and rights to the Board of Commissioners to determine salary and/or honorarium and/or other allowances for members of the Board of Commissioners and members of the Board of Directors of the Company for the fiscal year 2020.
  5. Approval of Changes and/or Reappointment of member of Board of Directors and Board of Commissioners.
  6. Submission of the Report and Accountability of Realization of the Use of Funds Resulting from the Limited Public Offering I year 2018.

Agenda of EGMS as follows:

  1. Amendment to the Company's Articles of Association.
  2. Approval for Material Transactions to be carried out by the Company in the form of the issuance of debt and / or loans by PT Panca Amara Utama, a subsidiary of the Company ('Transaction') and the granting of a corporate guarantee ('corporate guarantee') or other forms of collateral by the Company for guarantee the Transaction Plan which is a material transaction based on Bapepam LK Regulation No. IX.E.2 Attachment to the Decree of the Chairman of Bapepam-LK No. Kep-614 / BL / 2011 dated 28 November 2011 concerning Material Transactions and Changes in Main Business Activities.
Share this article:
About Lufy Setia

Disclaimer

PT Surya Esa Perkasa Tbk published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 04:34:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PT SURYA ESA PERKASA TBK
12:35aPT SURYA ESA PERKASA TBK : Invitation of Annual & Extraordinary GMS
PU
More news
Chart PT SURYA ESA PERKASA TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Surya Esa Perkasa Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Garibaldi Thohir President Director
Hamid Awaludin President Commissioner
Isenta Hioe Finance Director
Mukesh Agrawal Independent Director-Technical
Widi Nugroho Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PT SURYA ESA PERKASA TBK-1.95%145
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-36.77%193 398
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-5.47%123 114
BP PLC-33.45%77 938
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-2.67%71 743
PHILLIPS 66-31.18%33 480
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group