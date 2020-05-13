PT Surya Esa Perkasa Tbk : Invitation of Annual & Extraordinary GMS

Invitation of Annual & Extraordinary GMS

The Board of Directors of PT Surya Esa Perkasa Tbk. (the 'Company') hereby invite all of the Company's Shareholders to attend the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ('AGMS') and the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ('EGMS') both referred as ('Meeting') which will be convened on:

Day/Date Friday, 5 June 2020 Time 2.30pm Jakarta Time - finished Venue DBS Bank Tower 19 Floor Ciputra World 1

Agenda of AGMS as follows:

Approval and ratification of the Company's Annual Report including the Company's Financial Statements, the Board of Directors Report and the Board of Commissioners Supervisory Report of the Company for the period ended 31 December 2019; Determination of the use of the Net Profit obtained by the Company for the fiscal year ended on 31 December 2019. The appointment of the Independent Public Accountant which will audit the Company's books of the year ending on 31 December 2020 and provide authority to the Board of Commissioners of the Company to determine the honorarium and the requirements for the appointment of the Independent Public Accountant. Provide authority and rights to the Board of Commissioners to determine salary and/or honorarium and/or other allowances for members of the Board of Commissioners and members of the Board of Directors of the Company for the fiscal year 2020. Approval of Changes and/or Reappointment of member of Board of Directors and Board of Commissioners. Submission of the Report and Accountability of Realization of the Use of Funds Resulting from the Limited Public Offering I year 2018.

Agenda of EGMS as follows: