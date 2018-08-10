PT Tambang Batubara Bukit Asam Tbk : Bukit Asam Tbk Won The Best Overall BUMN Award in Anugerah BUMN Award…

PT Bukit Asam Tbk won the highest award as The Best Overall BUMN in Anugerah BUMN 2018 which was held by BUMN Track and supported by PPM Management. This award was received by PTBA President Director, Arviyan Arifin on Thursday (9/8) at JW Marriot Jakarta.

PTBA President Director, Arviyan Arifin was also achieved the Best CEO of BUMN 2018 in Strategic Orientation category. This award was achieved for his leadership in developing and advancing PTBA.

In addition to winning the Best Overall BUMN Award, PTBA also achieved first rank in the Best Growth Strategy category. PTBA also won an award in the field of Best Organizational Transformation.

The assessment of this award has been carried out from May to August 2018 by an independent judges chaired by Dr. Tanri Abeng. Various aspects of assessment process include documents on answers to questionnaires, supporting documents, presentation of each companies that passed the selection.

Four awards achieved by PTBA cannot be separated from the efforts implemented by management and fully supported by all PTBA employees. The company's strategies are carried out by give attention to risks and optimizing resources.

Through this award that was won by PTBA, it spurred the spirit of PTBA to continue to work and provide the best for Indonesia.