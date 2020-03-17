Log in
PT TIMAH TBK

(TINS)
PT TIMAH Tbk : Indonesia tin miner PT Timah cuts output, delays exports on coronavirus

03/17/2020
An employee of PT Timah Tbk holds up tin balls in Pangkal Pinang

Indonesian tin miner PT Timah, the world's second-largest producer, said it is temporarily reducing its production and will delay exports as the coronavirus outbreak has impacted demand for the metal.

"In the current situation, due to coronavirus outbreak, many companies are stopping production and this has reduced demand and prices continue to see correction," Chief Executive Riza Pahlevi said in a statement distributed late on Tuesday.

He said the company is delaying some exports and is reducing its monthly output by 20%-30% while it gauges the global demand.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
ChangeLast1st jan.
PT TIMAH TBK -6.84% 436 End-of-day quote.-6.44%
Financials (IDR)
Sales 2019 17 467 B
EBIT 2019 990 B
Net income 2019 265 B
Debt 2019 9 326 B
Yield 2019 8,79%
P/E ratio 2019 11,4x
P/E ratio 2020 6,51x
EV / Sales2019 174x
EV / Sales2020 171x
Capitalization 3 024 B
Chart PT TIMAH TBK
Duration : Period :
PT TIMAH Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT TIMAH TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1 090,00  IDR
Last Close Price 406,00  IDR
Spread / Highest target 319%
Spread / Average Target 168%
Spread / Lowest Target 109%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mochtar Riza Pahlevi Tabrani President Director
Fachry Ali President Commissioner
Alwin Albar Director-Operations & Production
Emil Ermindra Director-Finance
Aidil Yuzar Head-Research & Development Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PT TIMAH TBK-6.44%217
HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED-1.86%7 838
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD-19.17%5 068
XIAMEN TUNGSTEN CO., LTD.-7.21%2 417
YUNNAN TIN COMPANY LIMITED-3.44%2 056
LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP.12.02%251
