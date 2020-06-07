Log in
PT TOTAL BANGUN PERSADA TBK

(TOTL)
PT Total Bangun Persada Tbk : ANNOUNCEMENT OF AGM AND EGM

06/07/2020 | 04:31am EDT

ANNOUNCEMENT OF AGM AND EGM

08 June 2020

ANNOUNCEMENT
TO ALL SHAREHOLDERS OF
PT TOTAL BANGUN PERSADA Tbk
('Company')

The Board of Directors of the Company hereby announce to the Shareholders that on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 the Company will be holding The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) (hereinafter referred to collectively as 'Meeting').

Considering the adoption of The Large-Scale Social Limitation ('PSBB') instructions by the Government in connection with the Corona Virus outbreak (Covid-19) and based on the Circular Letter of The Financial Services Authority Number S-124/D.04/2020 dated April 24, 2020, the holding of the Meeting will use E-Proxy Electronic General Meeting System KSEI (eASY.KSEI) facilitated by PT Kustodian Sentral Efek Indonesia ('KSEI') and limit the attendance of Shareholders by reference to The Financial Services Authority Regulation Number 16/POJK.04/2020 concerning the Implementation of the Electronic General Meeting of Shareholders of Public Companies.

The Summons of the Meeting will be disclosed in the PT Bursa Efek Indonesia website, the Company's website www.totalbp.com and the facility provider website Electronic General Meeting System by PT Kustodian Sentral Efek Indonesia ('eASY.KSEI') on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

According to Article 23 paragraph (2) POJK 15/2020, those entitled to attend or be represented in the Meeting are Shareholders whose names are registered in the Register of Shareholders of the Company on Monday, June 22, 2020 until 4:00 PM ('Shareholder').

Each proposal from the Company's Shareholders will be included in the Meeting Agenda if it meets the requirements in Article 16 paragraph (2) of POJK 15/2020 and Article 14 paragraph 2.g. of the Company's Article of Association and is expected to be received by the Company's Board of Directors no later than 7 (seven) days before The Summons to the Meeting is made, under the condition that the proposal shall be submitted with good faith, considers the Company's interests, is an agenda that requires the Meeting decision, includes reasons and materials for the proposed Meeting agenda and does not contravene the laws and regulations.

Jakarta, June 8, 2020

Board of Directors

Disclaimer

PT Total Bangun Persada Tbk published this content on 08 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2020 08:30:00 UTC
