PT Vale Indonesia Tbk : Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Jakarta, July 29, 2020 - PT Vale Indonesia Tbk ("PT Vale" or the "Company", IDX Ticker: INCO) and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGMS") today in Jakarta. The AGMS was held in 2 separate locations and broadcasted live via Microsoft Live Event. At the AGMS, the shareholders accepted the reports of the Board of Directors and the Board of Commissioners on the supervision and management of the Company for the year ended December 31, 201 9. The shareholders also approved and ratified the audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2019 and fully release the members of the Board of Directors and the members of the Board of Commissioners of the Company from any liability, and fully ratify all actions taken in the course of their management and supervision of the Company during the year ended December 31, 2019, to the extent such actions are reflected in the books of the Company.

To comply and align with the recently issued regulation, the shareholders approved the proposed amendment and restatement of the Articles of the Association of the Company.

The shareholder approved re-appointment of Mr. Nicolas D. Kanter as President Director of the Company whose terms of offices end at the closing of this meeting, for a period until the closing of the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in 2021.

Accordingly, the composition of the Board of Directors is as follows:

President Director : Nicolas D. Kanter Vice President Director : Febriany Eddy Director : Bernardus Irmanto Director : Dani Widjaja Director : Agus Superiadi Director : Vinicius Mendes Ferreira Resignation of Mr. Mahendra Siregar as Vice President Commissioner and Independent

Commissioner of the Company has been accepted by the shareholders, effective on October 25, 2019, by waiving the 90 (ninety) days prior written notice requirement.

The Board of Directors and the Board of Commissioners of the Company expressed their gratitude to Mr. Siregar for his dedication and commitment to the Company during his tenure.

Furthermore, the shareholders approved appointment of Mr. Rudiantara as the new Vice President Commissioner and Independent Commissioner of the Company for a period until the closing of the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in 2023; and reappointment of Mr. Mark James Travers as President Commissioner, Mr. Luiz Fernando Landeiro, Mr. Cory McPhee and Mr. Nobuhiro Matsumoto each as Commissioner of the Company for a period until the closing of the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in 2023.

