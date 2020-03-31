Log in
PT Vale Indonesia Tbk

PT VALE INDONESIA TBK

(INCO)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE - 03/24
1605 IDR   +10.69%
01:18aPT VALE INDONESIA TBK : Extension of Signing Definitive Agreements
PU
03/24PT VALE INDONESIA TBK : Penundaan Rapat Umum Pemegang Saham Tahunan
PU
03/09PT VALE INDONESIA TBK : 2020 AGMS Prenotice
PU
News 
News

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk : Extension of Signing Definitive Agreements

03/31/2020 | 01:18am EDT

For immediate release

Extension of Signing Definitive Agreements

March 31, 2020 - PT Vale Indonesia Tbk ("PT Vale", IDX Ticker: INCO) today informed that the Company and its shareholders, Vale Canada Limited ("VCL") and Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. ("SMM"), and PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminium (Persero) ("Inalum") have agreed to extend the signing deadline of the definitive agreements to the end of May 2020.

This extension gives the parties more times to conclude the documentation of agreement. In addition, it acknowledges recent developments in mitigating the risk from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aside from the extended signing deadline, pursuant to the terms of this letter of agreement, the terms and conditions of the Head of Agreements shall remain in full force and effect.

For further information, please contact: Bernardus Irmanto, Chief Financial Officer ptvi.investorrelations@vale.com or visit our website at www.vale.com/indonesia

PT Vale IndonesiaTbk

Jakarta:TheEnergy Building 31stFloor SCBD Lot11A,Jl. Jend.Sudirman Kav 52-53,Jakarta12190,Indonesia.T.(62) 215249000F.(62) 215249020

Makassar:Jl.SombaOpuNo.281,Makassar 90001,Indonesia. T.(62) 411873731 F.(62) 411856157

Sorowako:PlantSiteSorowako,Kabupaten LuwuTimur 92984,South Sulawesi,Indonesia.T.(62) 215249100 F (62) 215249565

Disclaimer

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 05:17:15 UTC
