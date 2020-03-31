PT Vale Indonesia Tbk : Extension of Signing Definitive Agreements

Extension of Signing Definitive Agreements

March 31, 2020 - PT Vale Indonesia Tbk ("PT Vale", IDX Ticker: INCO) today informed that the Company and its shareholders, Vale Canada Limited ("VCL") and Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. ("SMM"), and PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminium (Persero) ("Inalum") have agreed to extend the signing deadline of the definitive agreements to the end of May 2020.

This extension gives the parties more times to conclude the documentation of agreement. In addition, it acknowledges recent developments in mitigating the risk from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aside from the extended signing deadline, pursuant to the terms of this letter of agreement, the terms and conditions of the Head of Agreements shall remain in full force and effect.

For further information, please contact: Bernardus Irmanto, Chief Financial Officer ptvi.investorrelations@vale.com or visit our website at www.vale.com/indonesia

