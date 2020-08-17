Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  >  PT Vale Indonesia Tbk    INCO   ID1000109309

PT VALE INDONESIA TBK

(INCO)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE - 08/14
3660 IDR   +2.81%
01:08aPT VALE INDONESIA TBK : Link for live streaming EGMS 2020
PU
07/30PT VALE INDONESIA TBK : 2020 EGMS Prenotice
PU
07/29PT VALE INDONESIA TBK : reports higher production and sales in the second quarter of 2020
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk : Link for live streaming EGMS 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 01:08am EDT

LINK FOR LIVE STREAMING

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk - September 7, 2020

("Meeting")

Meeting will be broadcast live through Microsoft Teams Live Event and the Shareholders may only watch the proceeding of the Meeting through application, with the following details:

Link: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-

join/19%3ameeting_ZjBkNDUwNmQtNTQ2OS00ODU4LTg4YTctMDQ3Mjg3N2IyYjk4% 40thread.v2/0?c ontext=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%227893571b-6c2c-4cef-b4da-7d4b266a0626%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22d2492948-4a29-4676-bf5d- 95db03985735%22%2c%22IsBroadcastMeeting%22%3atrue%7d

Shareholders are advised to download and install Microsoft Teams application before the Meeting.

Jakarta, August 14, 2020

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk

The Board of Directors

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk

Jakarta: The Energy Building 31st floor SCBD Lot 11A - Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav. 52-53, Jakarta 12190, Indonesia. T. (62) 21 524 9000 F. (62) 21 524 9020

Makassar: Jl. Somba Opu No. 281, Makassar 90113, Indonesia. T. (62) 411 873 731 F. (62) 411 856 157

Sorowako: Main Office Plant Site Sorowako, Luwu Timur 92984, Indonesia. T. (62) 21 524 9100 F. (62) 21 524 9557 www.vale.com/indonesia

Disclaimer

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 05:07:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PT VALE INDONESIA TBK
01:08aPT VALE INDONESIA TBK : Link for live streaming EGMS 2020
PU
07/30PT VALE INDONESIA TBK : 2020 EGMS Prenotice
PU
07/29PT VALE INDONESIA TBK : reports higher production and sales in the second quarte..
PU
07/29PT VALE INDONESIA TBK : Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
07/28PT VALE INDONESIA TBK : Link For Live Streaming AGMS 2020
PU
07/20PT VALE INDONESIA TBK : releases second quarter 2020 Production Report
PU
06/30PT VALE INDONESIA TBK : 2020 AGMS Notice
PU
06/30PT VALE INDONESIA TBK : Growing and Improving Responsibly - 2019 PT Vale's Annua..
PU
06/19PT VALE INDONESIA TBK : announces Signing of Divestment Definitive Agreements
PU
05/29PT VALE INDONESIA TBK : announces Extension to Signing of Definitive Agreements
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 724 M - -
Net income 2020 72,6 M - -
Net cash 2020 299 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 34,2x
Yield 2020 0,20%
Capitalization 2 437 M 2 437 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,95x
EV / Sales 2021 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 3 019
Free-Float 20,5%
Chart PT VALE INDONESIA TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT VALE INDONESIA TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 0,24 $
Last Close Price 0,25 $
Spread / Highest target 32,9%
Spread / Average Target -1,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicolaas Djajus Kanter President Director
Eduardo de Salles Bartolomeo President Commissioner
Febriany Eddy Chief Financial Officer & Director
Bayu A. Widyanto Director-Finance & Controller
Yudy Setyawan Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PT VALE INDONESIA TBK0.55%2 437
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-6.81%45 052
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION6.38%34 935
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.5.03%20 012
ANTOFAGASTA PLC20.53%14 276
HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED10.23%13 045
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group