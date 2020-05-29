PT Vale Indonesia Tbk : announces Extension to Signing of Definitive Agreements

Log in
PT Vale Indonesia Tbk    INCO   ID1000109309

PT VALE INDONESIA TBK

(INCO)
05/29/2020 | 06:21am EDT

For immediate release

PT Vale announces Extension to Signing of Definitive Agreements

May 29, 2020 - PT Vale Indonesia Tbk ("PT Vale", IDX Ticker: INCO) today informed that, together with its shareholders, Vale Canada Limited and Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd., and PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminium (Persero), they have agreed to extend the date for the signing of definitive agreements until the end of June 2020.

All parties remain committed to signing the definitive agreements, however, the current pandemic has presented challenges resulting in the delay. This extension gives the parties more time to conclude the documentation of agreement.

Except for the extended date of signing for the definitive agreements, the terms and conditions of the Head of Agreements remain in full force and effect.

For further information, please contact: Bernardus Irmanto, Chief Financial Officer ptvi.investorrelations@vale.com or visit our website at www.vale.com/indonesia

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk

Jakarta: The Energy Building 31 st Floor SCBD Lot 11 A, Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav 52-53, Jakarta 12190, Indonesia. T. (62) 21 524 9000 F. (62) 21 524 9020

Makassar: Jl. Somba Opu No. 281, Makassar 90001, Indonesia. T. (62) 411 873 731 F. (62) 411 856 157

Sorowako: Plant Site Sorowako, Kabupaten Luwu Timur 92984, South Sulawesi, Indonesia. T. (62) 21 524 9100 F (62) 21 524 9565

Disclaimer

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk published this content on 29 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2020 10:20:01 UTC
