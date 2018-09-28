Log in
PTC INC (PTC)
Machine Design: In Praise of Simulation

09/28/2018 | 01:02am CEST

Looking back a couple of decades, it was really only the big aerospace and automotive companies that got the most value out of simulation, or even attempted it. That's no longer true. Now, every organization-and the design engineers in those organizations-can get value and should be using it. You're missing out if you don't, and even more so when your competitors do!

Simulation has been democratized. It's no longer entirely the preserve of degreed specialists with mysterious and intimidating skills. It's evolved to serve a broader audience. Here's the good news: The marketplace recognized the need for simulation tools that can be used during the design phase and moved to fill that gap. Simulation exists not as a separate branch, as a sort of perpendicular activity, but as one that you do while you're building geometry and developing your design.

Yet it's no secret that adoption isn't universal. In my career, I've come across a few recurring reasons for this. Some design engineers don't have a clear idea of the benefits. Prototypes have the final say, after all. Others don't think the tools will suit them. They believe they'll still have to go back and forth with the analysts (or worse still, have to go back to school).

Read More...

Disclaimer

PTC Inc. published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 23:01:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 252 M
EBIT 2018 229 M
Net income 2018 59,2 M
Debt 2018 367 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 203,55
P/E ratio 2019 100,38
EV / Sales 2018 10,2x
EV / Sales 2019 9,19x
Capitalization 12 369 M
Chart PTC INC
Duration : Period :
PTC Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTC INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 110 $
Spread / Average Target 4,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James E. Heppelmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert P. Schechter Independent Chairman
Andrew D. Miller CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Andrew Timm Chief Technology Officer
Donald K. Grierson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTC INC73.06%12 369
ADOBE SYSTEMS53.20%131 151
ELECTRONIC ARTS12.40%35 435
SQUARE INC173.00%35 313
AUTODESK45.38%33 973
WORKDAY42.04%31 202
