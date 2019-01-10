Log in
01/10 10:16:19 am
85.76 USD   +0.06%
2018PTC INC : half-yearly earnings release
2018PTC INC : quaterly earnings release
2017PTC INC : quaterly earnings release
New Infographic: Find Out if Your Data Is Slowing You Down

01/10/2019 | 09:59am EST

If your industrial data is difficult to manage, it might be holding back your industrial ecosystem in ways you don't yet realize. With that in mind, we created this infographic to help you ask three crucial questions about your industrial connectivity.

Is siloed data slowing down your plant floor? Is buried information the culprit of limited insight and missed opportunities? How can you remedy these problems without complicating day-to-day operations? Download our new infographicto learn the top three questions to ask about your industrial connectivity-and see how businesses like yours have overcome similar data connectivity challenges.

Claire Cavanaugh

Claire is a content marketing specialist on the IoT Growth Marketing team at PTC's Portland, Maine, office. She creates content in support of IoT products and marketing efforts for Kepware and ThingWorx.

Disclaimer

PTC Inc. published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 14:58:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 330 M
EBIT 2019 292 M
Net income 2019 85,2 M
Debt 2019 151 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 119,52
P/E ratio 2020 53,18
EV / Sales 2019 7,76x
EV / Sales 2020 6,53x
Capitalization 10 172 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 105 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
Managers
NameTitle
James E. Heppelmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert P. Schechter Independent Chairman
Andrew D. Miller CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Andrew Timm Chief Technology Officer
Donald K. Grierson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTC INC1.45%10 172
ADOBE SYSTEMS2.85%114 921
WORKDAY4.07%36 227
AUTODESK4.09%29 954
SQUARE INC17.54%27 262
ELECTRONIC ARTS12.81%26 862
