PTC : 4 Ways PTC Delivers Best-in-Class Enterprise PLM

PTC's PLM team has made many changes to our product over the past few years - introducing new capabilities and products while strengthening our core solution. We recently received validation that the changes we've been making are leading us in the right direction. Analyst firm, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, has named PTC as the leading global PLM vendor. This win plus our dominance in last year's Forrester Wave report on PLM shows that we're clearly doing something right.

According to Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, we're doing a number of things right: 'With its comprehensive solution portfolio, PTC received strong ratings for its sophisticated technology platform, competitive differentiation strategy, application diversity, ease of deployment and use, and its overall customer impact. Based on its strong overall ratings from these categories, PTC is the clear technology leader in the global PLM market.'

Here are four ways PTC delivers best-in-class enterprise PLM:

1. Comprehensive Enterprise PLM - Having disconnected enterprise systems and organization silos can make the product development process more difficult for stakeholders. They struggle to find the information they need which causes delays and, potentially, costly errors. PTC's PLM solution serves as multi-system data orchestration - consolidating and disseminating product information including data from CAD, ERP, MES, homegrown systems, and connected devices.

This continuity and contextualization of information provides organizations with a digital thread backbone that enables teams to break down those industry silos - which in turn improves time-to-market, cuts costs, improves quality, and helps to drive innovation. PTC PLM provides the performance and scale needed to easily manage large data sets across large sets of users. And with flexible deployment options, organizations can deploy either on-premises or in the PTC Cloud.

2. Smart and Connected - By combining its core PLM capabilities with the ThingWorx IoT platform, manufacturers can leverage IoT data from devices and machines in the field in the context of the product design. This enables manufacturers, including the product planning and quality teams, to make improvements to the product - such as value, quality, and usability -- based on real-world operational data.

3. Role and Task-Based Applications - ThingWorx Navigate is a set of role- and task-based applications that enable more stakeholders throughout the organization to easily access PLM information. It's as easy to use as your average smartphone app - ideal for stakeholders who aren't trained in the nuances of your typically robust enterprise system.

The benefits of opening up product data to stakeholders who don't traditionally have access to it are numerous: whether its manufacturing operations working concurrently with engineering to speed up time-to-market, purchasing getting a heads up on what spare parts to buy to keep costs down, or the supply chain accessing contract documentation to ensure that they are fulfilling their obligations.

4. Augmented Reality (AR) Design Share - You don't still use a rotary-dial phone, do you? Then why are you passing around 2D drawings or using 3D models on a desktop screen? Designers need to be able to view models in a real-world setting alongside their far-flung teammates.

By leveraging Vuforia, PTC's industrial AR solution, users of Windchill are able to use AR to visualize products in their physical context - whether that's on the shop floor or in the field - at full product size. This helps to eliminate the need for creating costly prototypes. Finally, PTC's PLM solutions enable users to securely create and publish AR experiences. Since CAD files are not being directly shared with external stakeholders and the supply chain, manufacturers are able to protect their valuable IP.

We believe that best-in-class manufacturers need a best-in-class PLM solution. Our comprehensive core PLM capabilities coupled with PTC's IoT and AR technologies place PTC at the head of pack. Learn more about PTC's PLM solutions by visiting www.ptc.com/plm.