Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PTC Inc    PTC

PTC INC

(PTC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PTC : 5 Reasons You Should Download Creo 6.0 for Students

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 06:37pm EDT

PTC Creo provides students the opportunity to work with state-of-the-art 3D CAD software, enabling them to take ideas and concepts and turn them into products. Creo offers the best preparation to become a skilled engineer by putting design, analysis, and simulation tools directly in the hands of students.

'We teach courses based on what the industry is using, which is why we teach Creo. And if I can teach my students quicker and easier while providing the skills that industry needs, that's even better.' Gary Lamit, Professor, De Anza College

In the previous version of Creo-Creo 5.0-you could use the 3D CAD software to model and design, simulate, and manufacture with improved productivity and collaboration enhancements.

Now, with Creo 6.0 you have all of these capabilities plus augmented reality collaboration, real-time simulation, and design capabilities for additive manufacturing.

Here are 5 reasons students should download the new Creo 6.0 license:

1. Updated Augmented Reality Features

Augmented reality was added in Creo 4.0, but in the latest version, you can now publish and manage up to 10 designs, control who has access to each experience, and easily remove old ones. In addition, you can now publish experiences for use with the HoloLens and as QR codes. Anyone with a link to the AR experience you create can view it using the Vuforia View app.

2. New Simulation and Analysis

Creo simulation capabilities reach a whole new level with Creo Simulation Live Powered by ANSYS. You can see simulations in real time in the modeling environment as you make changes to the model. You get real-time feedback on design decisions and can iterate more quickly with more options.

3. Improved Additive Manufacturing

Experience more power and flexibility in the design process with new lattice structures, direction definition when building, and slicing for 3D printing.

4. Improved User Interface & User Experience

The user experience and user interface in Creo 6.0 have been modernized with a new mini-toolbar workflow for creating and modifying features, dashboards, and an enhanced model tree.

5. Integral Part of Digital Transformation Technologies

Implementing Creo 6.0 in your process will build skills and knowledge for a solid foundation to thrive and find success in smart manufacturing/Industry 4.0.

Access Creo 6.0 for students free from PTC Academic on the Creo download page here. PTC Academic offers a free or premium license for students to download the latest version of Creo.

About the Author

Delaney McDevitt

Delaney McDevitt is the marketing copywriter for the PTC Academic Marketing team. In her role, she creates content that embodies the Academic team's mission to empower students and educators to succeed in the digital transformation era.

As a professional writer, she has experience in copywriting, editing, email marketing, content strategy, blogging, document design, and creative writing.

Disclaimer

PTC Inc. published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 22:36:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PTC INC
06:37pPTC : 5 Reasons You Should Download Creo 6.0 for Students
PU
03:47pPTC : Launches New Windchill Extension Program
PU
11:03aPTC : BID Group to Leverage PTC ThingWorx to Improve Factory Operations and Digi..
BU
09/04PTC INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosu..
AQ
09/04PTC : Best Practices Guide for Real-Time Simulation
PU
09/04PTC : to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
09/03PTC : Augmented Reality Takes Museum Experiences to Another Level
PU
08/29PTC : to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
08/29PTC : Delivering Augmented Reality to the Classroom
PU
08/29PTC : The Three Components of Predictive Service
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 311 M
EBIT 2019 294 M
Net income 2019 31,0 M
Debt 2019 435 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 254x
P/E ratio 2020 60,0x
EV / Sales2019 6,21x
EV / Sales2020 5,57x
Capitalization 7 710 M
Chart PTC INC
Duration : Period :
PTC Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTC INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 90,07  $
Last Close Price 66,94  $
Spread / Highest target 68,8%
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James E. Heppelmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert P. Schechter Independent Chairman
Andrew D. Miller CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Andrew Timm Chief Technology Officer
Donald K. Grierson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTC INC-22.53%7 397
ADOBE INC.25.80%138 156
WORKDAY INC.8.76%39 597
AUTODESK12.23%31 695
ELECTRONIC ARTS24.13%28 867
SQUARE INC9.06%26 128
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group