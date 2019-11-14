PTC : ABI Research Names PTC a Leader in Enterprise Augmented Reality Platforms

Powerful and Class-Leading, PTC’s Vuforia Recognized for Its Strength in Innovation and Implementation

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced it has been named a leader in the Enterprise Augmented Reality Platforms market for its Vuforia® augmented reality (AR) solution suite in a new research report from ABI Research entitled, “Competitive Assessment – Enterprise Augmented Reality Platforms.”

The ABI Research report evaluated vendors on two criteria – innovation and implementation. ABI Research ranked Vuforia first in the innovation category due to PTC’s expansive customer and partner footprint, its advancements in transformative technology and functionality, and the company’s robust digital thread capability. In the implementation category, the ABI Research report highlighted Vuforia’s strength in device support, as well as “options from low-level development tools up through more readymade solutions.”

“I’m delighted that PTC is recognized by ABI Research as the enterprise platform leader in its Competitive Assessment,” said Jim Heppelmann, president and CEO, PTC. “This validation affirms Vuforia’s technological superiority and underscores an unyielding commitment to our customers’ success.”

Vuforia covers a wide-variety of industrial use cases, and the ABI Research report deemed Vuforia’s breadth “incredibly strong, with the core of Vuforia covering a robust mix of capabilities and, again, additional added value comes in when including the rest of the PTC portfolio.”

Vuforia enables users to visualize digital information in a physical context for employee training and design reviews, to create operator and service instructions, and for many other use cases. Vuforia offers an easy way to capture, create, and deliver content for industrial AR experiences, empowering organizations to digitally transform their products, processes, and people.

About ABI Research

ABI Research provides strategic guidance to visionaries, delivering actionable intelligence on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces across the world. ABI Research’s global team of analysts publish groundbreaking studies often years ahead of other technology advisory firms, empowering our clients to stay ahead of their markets and their competitors.

About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)

PTC unleashes industrial innovation with award-winning, market-proven solutions that enable companies to differentiate their products and services, improve operational excellence, and increase workforce productivity. With PTC, and its partner ecosystem, manufacturers can capitalize on the promise of today’s new technology to drive digital transformation.

PTC, Vuforia, and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

