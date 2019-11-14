Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PTC Inc.    PTC

PTC INC.

(PTC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PTC : ABI Research Names PTC a Leader in Enterprise Augmented Reality Platforms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 02:06pm EST

Powerful and Class-Leading, PTC’s Vuforia Recognized for Its Strength in Innovation and Implementation

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced it has been named a leader in the Enterprise Augmented Reality Platforms market for its Vuforia® augmented reality (AR) solution suite in a new research report from ABI Research entitled, “Competitive Assessment – Enterprise Augmented Reality Platforms.”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005759/en/

ABI Research Names PTC a Leader in Enterprise Augmented Reality Platforms (Graphic: Business Wire)

ABI Research Names PTC a Leader in Enterprise Augmented Reality Platforms (Graphic: Business Wire)

The ABI Research report evaluated vendors on two criteria – innovation and implementation. ABI Research ranked Vuforia first in the innovation category due to PTC’s expansive customer and partner footprint, its advancements in transformative technology and functionality, and the company’s robust digital thread capability. In the implementation category, the ABI Research report highlighted Vuforia’s strength in device support, as well as “options from low-level development tools up through more readymade solutions.”

“I’m delighted that PTC is recognized by ABI Research as the enterprise platform leader in its Competitive Assessment,” said Jim Heppelmann, president and CEO, PTC. “This validation affirms Vuforia’s technological superiority and underscores an unyielding commitment to our customers’ success.”

Vuforia covers a wide-variety of industrial use cases, and the ABI Research report deemed Vuforia’s breadth “incredibly strong, with the core of Vuforia covering a robust mix of capabilities and, again, additional added value comes in when including the rest of the PTC portfolio.”

Vuforia enables users to visualize digital information in a physical context for employee training and design reviews, to create operator and service instructions, and for many other use cases. Vuforia offers an easy way to capture, create, and deliver content for industrial AR experiences, empowering organizations to digitally transform their products, processes, and people.

Additional Resources

About ABI Research
ABI Research provides strategic guidance to visionaries, delivering actionable intelligence on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces across the world. ABI Research’s global team of analysts publish groundbreaking studies often years ahead of other technology advisory firms, empowering our clients to stay ahead of their markets and their competitors.

About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)
PTC unleashes industrial innovation with award-winning, market-proven solutions that enable companies to differentiate their products and services, improve operational excellence, and increase workforce productivity. With PTC, and its partner ecosystem, manufacturers can capitalize on the promise of today’s new technology to drive digital transformation.

PTC.com @PTC Blogs

PTC, Vuforia, and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PTC INC.
02:06pPTC : ABI Research Names PTC a Leader in Enterprise Augmented Reality Platforms
BU
11/13PTC INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fina..
AQ
11/13PTC : to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
11/08PTC : MassTLC Honors PTC's Kathleen Mitford with Prestigious Technology Excellen..
BU
11/07PTC : Powers Stellar's Digital Transformation Journey
BU
11/07PTC : Collaborate on Product Changes with Thingworx Navigate Contribute
PU
11/07PTC : & the Financial Times Kick Off the Future of Industrial Innovation Global ..
PU
11/05PTC : An Open Letter From PTC CEO Jim Heppelmann to the Product Development Indu..
PU
11/05PTC : Successfully Install Creo Simulation Live In 5 Minutes or Less
PU
11/01PTC : Completes Acquisition of Onshape
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 453 M
EBIT 2020 367 M
Net income 2020 95,4 M
Debt 2020 470 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 94,0x
P/E ratio 2021 43,6x
EV / Sales2020 6,20x
EV / Sales2021 5,33x
Capitalization 8 545 M
Chart PTC INC.
Duration : Period :
PTC Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 87,14  $
Last Close Price 74,19  $
Spread / Highest target 52,3%
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James E. Heppelmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert P. Schechter Independent Chairman
Kristian P. Talvitie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew Timm Chief Technology Officer
Donald K. Grierson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTC INC.-10.51%8 545
ADOBE INC.29.75%142 096
WORKDAY INC.4.20%37 935
AUTODESK22.90%34 961
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.21.66%28 030
SQUARE, INC.9.66%26 430
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group