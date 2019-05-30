PTC : Accelerates Capability in Smart Manufacturing Solutions

As part of PTC's strategy to expand its IIoT market presence in Smart Manufacturing and Industry 4.0, we're welcoming Factora Solutions to PTC. Factora Solutions provides domain expertise in smart manufacturing, helping customers capitalize on the vast business opportunities available within Smart Manufacturing and Industry 4.0 initiatives.

Factora has a long and successful history of deploying technology in industrial environments and also deep expertise in the PTC ThingWorx Platform and ThingWorx Manufacturing Apps.

Factora Solutions' proven methodology helps customers realize business value and a quick return on their investments by implementing and scaling solutions throughout the factory. Factora's approach is holistic, encompassing business, manufacturing, technology, culture, and people. Projects may be PTC or partner managed, with primary partners including Rockwell Automation or Microsoft. Major project elements comprise:

Identifying and shaping the business case for industry 4.0

Determining which PTC and partner solutions best apply to a client's manufacturing systems

Demonstrating value through the manufacturing, business and IT organizations

Supporting the full customer lifecycle, including strategy, architecture, blueprinting, global deployment and ongoing management

Driving end-to-end IIoT deployments in heavy industrial environments with ThingWorx as the foundation

Advising on scaling IIoT from initial pilots to integrations throughout the organization and value chain

A major factor in IIoT's traction in manufacturing is implementing solutions that drive business outcomes, such as operational efficiencies and quality improvements, in a timely manner and without downtime. This is pushing widespread adoption of pre-built and holistic IIoT solutions that can expedite deployment timeline to a few months; 89% of PTC's State of the Industrial Internet of Things respondents expect to transition use cases to production within a year of purchase.

Still, the complexity of industrial environments is immense. There is a wide array of assets, machines, and equipment, manufacturing systems (MES, SCADA, PLCs, HMIs, etc.), back-end software applications (ERP, CRM), and emerging technologies, like the cloud and augmented reality.

Seamless integration of these disparate technologies and systems through significant domain expertise combined with an award-winning IIoT stack are key capabilities for successful IIoT implementations.

Factora's expertise in driving business outcomes in industrial environments merged with PTC's leading IIoT solutions is a perfect match made for manufacturers looking to recognize value faster than ever.

To learn more visit PTC Manufacturing Solutions or email us at FactoraContact@ptc.com.

Tags: Industrial Internet of Things