Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PTC Inc.    PTC

PTC INC.

(PTC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PTC : Announces Changes to Leadership in Field Operations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 02:32pm EST

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced updates to its field leadership team following the resignation of Matt Cohen, executive vice president of field operations. Cohen is leaving PTC to pursue a new career opportunity outside the company.

Mike DiTullio, a 20-year company veteran, will continue serving as executive vice president of worldwide sales and marketing, a role he has held since 2015, now reporting directly to PTC’s President and CEO Jim Heppelmann. PTC 22-year veteran Eduarda Camacho, currently responsible for worldwide customer success and renewal sales, will be promoted to executive vice president of customer operations and take on additional responsibilities for professional services, cloud services, and technical support, also reporting to Heppelmann.

"Over the past two years, Matt has driven the transformation of PTC’s field operations into a well-oiled machine to help drive growth and customer success,” said Heppelmann. “Central to that transformation has been the creation of an incredibly talented senior management team who will continue to drive PTC’s long-range plan. Having worked with Mike and Eduarda for many years, I am fully confident in their ability to help PTC achieve its full potential.”

Cohen joined PTC in 2001 and most recently has managed all PTC field functions including sales, marketing, customer success, technical support, cloud services, and professional services.

“Matt has had a long and successful tenure with PTC, and we thank him for his many contributions,” concluded Heppelmann.

About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)

PTC unleashes industrial innovation with award-winning, market-proven solutions that enable companies to differentiate their products and services, improve operational excellence, and increase workforce productivity. With PTC, and its partner ecosystem, manufacturers can capitalize on the promise of today’s new technology to drive digital transformation.

PTC.com @PTC Blogs


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PTC INC.
02:32pPTC : Announces Changes to Leadership in Field Operations
BU
12:03pONSHAPE : Named as one of the "Top Places to Work in Massachusetts" for 2019
BU
11/14PTC : ABI Research Names PTC a Leader in Enterprise Augmented Reality Platforms
BU
11/13PTC INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fina..
AQ
11/13PTC : to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
11/08PTC : MassTLC Honors PTC's Kathleen Mitford with Prestigious Technology Excellen..
BU
11/07PTC : Powers Stellar's Digital Transformation Journey
BU
11/07PTC : Collaborate on Product Changes with Thingworx Navigate Contribute
PU
11/07PTC : & the Financial Times Kick Off the Future of Industrial Innovation Global ..
PU
11/05PTC : An Open Letter From PTC CEO Jim Heppelmann to the Product Development Indu..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 453 M
EBIT 2020 367 M
Net income 2020 95,4 M
Debt 2020 470 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 93,9x
P/E ratio 2021 43,5x
EV / Sales2020 6,20x
EV / Sales2021 5,32x
Capitalization 8 534 M
Chart PTC INC.
Duration : Period :
PTC Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 87,14  $
Last Close Price 74,09  $
Spread / Highest target 52,5%
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James E. Heppelmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert P. Schechter Independent Chairman
Kristian P. Talvitie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew Timm Chief Technology Officer
Donald K. Grierson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTC INC.-10.63%8 534
ADOBE INC.31.50%144 013
WORKDAY INC.3.95%37 843
AUTODESK25.77%35 518
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.23.61%28 480
SQUARE, INC.15.35%27 800
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group