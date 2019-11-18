PTC : Announces Changes to Leadership in Field Operations

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced updates to its field leadership team following the resignation of Matt Cohen, executive vice president of field operations. Cohen is leaving PTC to pursue a new career opportunity outside the company.

Mike DiTullio, a 20-year company veteran, will continue serving as executive vice president of worldwide sales and marketing, a role he has held since 2015, now reporting directly to PTC’s President and CEO Jim Heppelmann. PTC 22-year veteran Eduarda Camacho, currently responsible for worldwide customer success and renewal sales, will be promoted to executive vice president of customer operations and take on additional responsibilities for professional services, cloud services, and technical support, also reporting to Heppelmann.

"Over the past two years, Matt has driven the transformation of PTC’s field operations into a well-oiled machine to help drive growth and customer success,” said Heppelmann. “Central to that transformation has been the creation of an incredibly talented senior management team who will continue to drive PTC’s long-range plan. Having worked with Mike and Eduarda for many years, I am fully confident in their ability to help PTC achieve its full potential.”

Cohen joined PTC in 2001 and most recently has managed all PTC field functions including sales, marketing, customer success, technical support, cloud services, and professional services.

“Matt has had a long and successful tenure with PTC, and we thank him for his many contributions,” concluded Heppelmann.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005774/en/