Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PTC Inc    PTC

PTC INC (PTC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

PTC : Connected Service Parts Management is Not Predictive Maintenance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 03:21pm CEST

When explaining the concept of connected service parts management (CSPM), I always come across a misconception that it's the same thing as predictive maintenance. Here's why it's not.

CSPM uses the same causal forecasting algorithms as traditional service parts management solutions. What distinguishes CSPM from SPM is that the former inputs data from connected assets into those causal forecasts. Those connected assets could be aircraft, MRI machines, servers, or whatever.

As the name implies, predictive maintenance involves predicting which parts on a particular machine will break at any point in time. Once a service organization has this information, it can send a technician to fix that machine when it isn't in use, before it breaks.

CSPM doesn't predict which parts on which machines will break in a given time. Instead, it gathers four data points from smart, connected products :

  1. Where the assets are located.
  2. Each asset's utilization rate (mileage, flight hours, scans per day, etc.).
  3. How many assets there are across the installed base.
  4. What the real failure rates are by model, age, application, environment etc.

It then takes all this data to model and forecast asset utilization over the next three months, six months, or however far into the future you want to go. Parts planners can then use those forecasts to generate parts demand forecasts.

Alright, well then why bother with CSPM at all? Because it eliminates the need to use proxies of how many assets are in your installed base, where they are, and how much use they're experiencing.

To be fair, the Servigistics Business Unit currently is researching ways to institute a predictive maintenance-like capability. Until then, we'll continue to provide parts planners with reliable, accurate data. I covered these ideas in further detail during a webinar I co-hosted with my colleague, Vinod Arekar. You can watch a replay of it below:

Disclaimer

PTC Inc. published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 13:20:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PTC INC
03:21pPTC : Connected Service Parts Management is Not Predictive Maintenance
PU
08/13MECHANISM DESIGN : The Simulation Superpower You Didn't Know You Had
PU
08/13PTC : Outlining the Retail PLM Implementation Process in 6 Steps
PU
08/13PTC : Three Ways the IIoT Drives Speed and Collaboration in Continuous Improveme..
PU
08/09PTC : What Is Digital Twin Technology?
PU
08/09PTC : The Trends and Challenges of Product Data Management
PU
08/09PTC : Long-Term Planning with Quick Results
PU
08/08PTC : How PLM Can Help Retailers Drive Sustainability Initiatives
PU
08/07SNEAK PEEK : State of Industrial Innovation Mid-Year Update
PU
08/06PTC : Why Marketplaces Are Key for Industrial IoT Platforms
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/26Reasonably Priced Stocks With Strong Momentum 
07/21PTC's Transition Is Paying Off 
07/19PTC Delivering On Its IoT Promises 
07/18PTC Inc. (PTC) CEO Jim Heppelmann on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcri.. 
07/18After Hours Gainers / Losers (07/18/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 252 M
EBIT 2018 229 M
Net income 2018 59,2 M
Debt 2018 345 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 169,56
P/E ratio 2019 84,65
EV / Sales 2018 9,15x
EV / Sales 2019 8,18x
Capitalization 11 111 M
Chart PTC INC
Duration : Period :
PTC Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTC INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James E. Heppelmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert P. Schechter Independent Chairman
Andrew D. Miller CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Andrew Timm Chief Technology Officer
Donald K. Grierson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTC INC52.99%11 111
ADOBE SYSTEMS44.68%124 227
ELECTRONIC ARTS25.00%40 029
WORKDAY34.75%29 629
AUTODESK27.24%29 552
SQUARE INC103.63%28 976
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.