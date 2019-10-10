Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PTC Inc.    PTC

PTC INC.

(PTC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PTC : Digital Thread Is an Industry Game Changer, and Jim Heppelmann Is the MVP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 02:31pm EDT

Improving time-to-market and cost (top and bottom lines) by becoming a true digital organization is foremost on the mind of every manufacturer. CIOs worldwide have been tasked with establishing seamless process and data-driven collaboration between disciplines that is both open-standards based and secure. Providing the connection that synchronizes related upstream and downstream information for developing new innovative products and improving existing ones is the digital thread.

Digital thread, managed and orchestrated by PLM, is changing the game in the world of creating, manufacturing, selling, and servicing, products in new and exciting ways.

Leader of the PLM Pack

Showcasing these limitless possibilities is none other than PTC's Jim Heppelmann, CEO and President.

In fact, Engineering.com, a leading online digital publication dedicated to helping engineers keep up to speed with the latest innovations and skills, named Heppelmann The Leading PLM Visionary. The article compared Heppelmann to his counterparts at Dassault Systémes (CEO Bernard Charles) and Siemens (PLM chief Tony Hemmelgarn).

What differentiates Heppelmann from the PLM pack is that he can actually deliver on PTC's bold PLM and digital thread visions.

Marc Halpern, a Gartner analyst, states in the article that, 'Jim Heppelmann maybe has the strongest story of all in the PLM and beyond the PLM area.'

The qualities that differentiate PTC from its competitors include a tightly-integrated but open suite of digital thread technologies that seamlessly link together platforms from the Industrial Internet of Things, augmented reality and mixed reality (AR/MR), CAD-based digital twins, to manufacturing execution systems (MES).

Digital Spectacle

This was all driven home by the spectacular digital thread performance Heppelmann and engineers from Volvo gave at LiveWorx 2019. Like Steve Jobs at the Word Wide Developers Conference, Heppelmann blew the minds of the audience with both his charisma and PTC's AR technology mapped to a real-world Volvo truck engine.

With a tablet running Vuforia, he showed how parts of the engine could be identified, broken out into sub-components (from its digital twin data), and serviced all with the touch of virtual buttons.

Heppelmann made it a point that all this data serving up a unique AR adventure would not be possible without Windchill and ThingWorx, and the digital thread behind it all.

In fact, he even said, 'If you work in PLM, go and ask your boss for a raise!

Digital Game Changer

This is the game-changing power of digital thread.

How so?

Heppelmann also illustrated how digital thread can weave its way through heterogeneous and non-heterogenous systems (from CAD, ERP, to SAP and more). This thread continues to run all the way from the factory floor, through non-contiguous networks, and through to products out in the field (via the industrial Internet of Things). Finally, this thread emerges into the light of digital UIs such as AR and VR-as demonstrated at LiveWorx when Heppemann walked around a VR factory floor that exists in real-time.

'No one brings the story together better than Heppelmann,' said Verdi Ogewell, Editor-in-Chief of VerkstadsForum PLM Magazine and Engineering.com.

Learn more about leveraging the new digital thread-powered PLM for your manufacturing enterprise.

Tags:
  • PLM
  • Augmented Reality
  • Industrial Internet of Things

About the Author

Nick Iandolo

Nick Iandolo works for PTC's PLM Product Marketing Group; he writes content ranging from newsletters, case studies, blog posts, white papers, podcast/webcast scripts, to web-content, and more. He is a marketing/technology writer, UX content writer, digital copywriter, and a journalist whose work has appeared in publications such as Make Tech Easier, Smart Card News, Eduspace, Motif Magazine, and Medium.com.

He has worked for technology, marketing, and media companies from L-1 Identity Solutions, Satcon Technology Corp., SeaChange International, Thunder House Online Marketing Communications, Irma S. Mann Strategic Marketing, to Dedham Television and Media Engagement Center.

Nick's work covers everything from journalism, marketing communications, business research & analyses, entertainment reviews, fitness tips, YA fiction, to writing about emerging technologies and trends such as Blockchain. He lives with his wife, daughter, and golden retriever in Dedham Mass.

Disclaimer

PTC Inc. published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 18:30:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PTC INC.
02:31pPTC : Digital Thread Is an Industry Game Changer, and Jim Heppelmann Is the MVP
PU
10/09PTC : An Unexpected Lesson in Faster CAD Assemblies
PU
10/09PTC : to Announce Fiscal Q4'19 Results on Wednesday, October 23rd
BU
10/07PTC : Most Frequently Asked Digital Twin Questions
PU
10/02PTC : A Practical Guide to Calculating Overall Equipment Effectiveness
PU
10/01PTC : Mathcad Prime 6.0 Brings Engineering Calculations to Life
PU
10/01PTC : The Top 5 Digital Transformation Outcomes for Industrial Enterprises
PU
09/30PTC : ThingWorx 8.5 is Here! Top Reasons You Should Upgrade Today
PU
09/30PTC : 's ThingWorx Continues Strong Momentum as Industry-Leading IIoT Platform
BU
09/27REPORT : Finding Solutions to Manufacturing Skills Gap
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 311 M
EBIT 2019 294 M
Net income 2019 30,3 M
Debt 2019 435 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 246x
P/E ratio 2020 58,9x
EV / Sales2019 5,89x
EV / Sales2020 5,28x
Capitalization 7 283 M
Chart PTC INC.
Duration : Period :
PTC Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 90,92  $
Last Close Price 63,23  $
Spread / Highest target 78,7%
Spread / Average Target 43,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James E. Heppelmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert P. Schechter Independent Chairman
Kristian P. Talvitie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew Timm Chief Technology Officer
Donald K. Grierson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTC INC.-23.73%7 283
ADOBE INC.21.23%132 768
WORKDAY INC.8.52%39 510
AUTODESK15.36%32 580
ELECTRONIC ARTS17.27%27 372
SQUARE, INC.10.93%26 576
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group