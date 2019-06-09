PTC : Extends Windchill PLM Platform by Integrating Requirements, Systems and Software Engineering Capabilities

PTC
(NASDAQ:PTC) today announced from the sold-out LiveWorx®19
digital transformation conference the enhancement of its Windchill®
product lifecycle management (PLM) platform with integrated software
management and systems engineering capabilities. The addition of these
key technologies enables full product traceability and provides
stakeholders with key insights throughout the product development and
manufacturing cycles.
Today’s smart, connected products require manufacturers to harmonize
mechanical and electrical components with software. Cumbersome, old
processes and out-of-date technologies provide poor visibility, and
often require duplicate entry and thwart timely business decisions.
To address these challenges, Windchill now includes built-in linking and
tracing between its native product data management capabilities and
systems engineering, requirements management, source code management,
and testing – powerful capabilities inherent in the current Integrity™
products, which will be rebranded under Windchill.
This comprehensive view of PLM enables designers to identify
dependencies, view design progress, and understand improvements and
exceptions. PTC is uniquely positioned to provide this extended PLM
solution as it is the only leading PLM vendor with all these lifecycle
collaboration products under one roof.
Core to the enhanced offering, PTC is using OSLC (Open Services for
Lifecycle Collaboration), an OASIS industry standard, to integrate its Integrity
application lifecycle management and systems engineering brand into
Windchill. In addition, PTC is also extending PLM linking and tracing
with its ThingWorx®
Flow solution for collaboration.
“The addition of requirements management and systems engineering
capabilities catapults Windchill as the solution of choice for customers
needing to leverage a consolidated, up-to-date digital thread of product
information, including requirements and system design,” said Stan
Przybylinski, vice president, CIMdata.
The enhanced Windchill platform is expected to be available this summer,
while the Integrity Lifecycle Manager and Integrity Modeler products
will be rebranded later this year.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190609005031/en/