PTC INC

PTC
PTC : Extends Windchill PLM Platform by Integrating Requirements, Systems and Software Engineering Capabilities

06/09/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

Comprehensive Digital Twin is Realized by Incorporating all Product Components Under the Windchill Brand

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) today announced from the sold-out LiveWorx®19 digital transformation conference the enhancement of its Windchill® product lifecycle management (PLM) platform with integrated software management and systems engineering capabilities. The addition of these key technologies enables full product traceability and provides stakeholders with key insights throughout the product development and manufacturing cycles.

Today’s smart, connected products require manufacturers to harmonize mechanical and electrical components with software. Cumbersome, old processes and out-of-date technologies provide poor visibility, and often require duplicate entry and thwart timely business decisions.

To address these challenges, Windchill now includes built-in linking and tracing between its native product data management capabilities and systems engineering, requirements management, source code management, and testing – powerful capabilities inherent in the current Integrity™ products, which will be rebranded under Windchill.

This comprehensive view of PLM enables designers to identify dependencies, view design progress, and understand improvements and exceptions. PTC is uniquely positioned to provide this extended PLM solution as it is the only leading PLM vendor with all these lifecycle collaboration products under one roof.

Core to the enhanced offering, PTC is using OSLC (Open Services for Lifecycle Collaboration), an OASIS industry standard, to integrate its Integrity application lifecycle management and systems engineering brand into Windchill. In addition, PTC is also extending PLM linking and tracing with its ThingWorx® Flow solution for collaboration.

“The addition of requirements management and systems engineering capabilities catapults Windchill as the solution of choice for customers needing to leverage a consolidated, up-to-date digital thread of product information, including requirements and system design,” said Stan Przybylinski, vice president, CIMdata.

The enhanced Windchill platform is expected to be available this summer, while the Integrity Lifecycle Manager and Integrity Modeler products will be rebranded later this year.

Additional Resources

The timing of any product release, including any features or functionality, is subject to change at PTC’s discretion.

About PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)
PTC unleashes industrial innovation with award-winning, market-proven solutions that enable companies to differentiate their products and services, improve operational excellence, and increase workforce productivity. With PTC, and its partner ecosystem, manufacturers can capitalize on the promise of today’s new technology to drive digital transformation.

PTC.com @PTC Blogs

PTC, Windchill, Integrity, ThingWorx, LiveWorx, and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 316 M
EBIT 2019 301 M
Net income 2019 56,4 M
Debt 2019 226 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 170,69
P/E ratio 2020 56,00
EV / Sales 2019 7,93x
EV / Sales 2020 6,85x
Capitalization 10 211 M
Chart PTC INC
Duration : Period :
PTC Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTC INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 104 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James E. Heppelmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert P. Schechter Independent Chairman
Andrew D. Miller CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Andrew Timm Chief Technology Officer
Donald K. Grierson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTC INC7.07%9 302
ADOBE0.00%126 394
WORKDAY27.85%43 365
AUTODESK28.53%34 086
ELECTRONIC ARTS22.90%27 143
SQUARE INC22.05%25 640
