PTC : Extends Windchill PLM Platform by Integrating Requirements, Systems and Software Engineering Capabilities

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) today announced from the sold-out LiveWorx®19 digital transformation conference the enhancement of its Windchill® product lifecycle management (PLM) platform with integrated software management and systems engineering capabilities. The addition of these key technologies enables full product traceability and provides stakeholders with key insights throughout the product development and manufacturing cycles.

Today’s smart, connected products require manufacturers to harmonize mechanical and electrical components with software. Cumbersome, old processes and out-of-date technologies provide poor visibility, and often require duplicate entry and thwart timely business decisions.

To address these challenges, Windchill now includes built-in linking and tracing between its native product data management capabilities and systems engineering, requirements management, source code management, and testing – powerful capabilities inherent in the current Integrity™ products, which will be rebranded under Windchill.

This comprehensive view of PLM enables designers to identify dependencies, view design progress, and understand improvements and exceptions. PTC is uniquely positioned to provide this extended PLM solution as it is the only leading PLM vendor with all these lifecycle collaboration products under one roof.

Core to the enhanced offering, PTC is using OSLC (Open Services for Lifecycle Collaboration), an OASIS industry standard, to integrate its Integrity application lifecycle management and systems engineering brand into Windchill. In addition, PTC is also extending PLM linking and tracing with its ThingWorx® Flow solution for collaboration.

“The addition of requirements management and systems engineering capabilities catapults Windchill as the solution of choice for customers needing to leverage a consolidated, up-to-date digital thread of product information, including requirements and system design,” said Stan Przybylinski, vice president, CIMdata.

The enhanced Windchill platform is expected to be available this summer, while the Integrity Lifecycle Manager and Integrity Modeler products will be rebranded later this year.

PTC unleashes industrial innovation with award-winning, market-proven solutions that enable companies to differentiate their products and services, improve operational excellence, and increase workforce productivity. With PTC, and its partner ecosystem, manufacturers can capitalize on the promise of today’s new technology to drive digital transformation.

