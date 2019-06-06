PTC : Groupe Beneteau Leverages PTC's Windchill PLM Platform for Digital Transformation Initiatives

Digital Thread Enables Development of Customized Products and Significant Progressive Operational Cost Savings; Sets Stage for Full-scale Smart, Connected Operations

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced that Groupe Beneteau is using PTC’s Windchill® Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) platform to create a digital thread for the development of its customized sailing yachts, powerboats, and luxury leisure homes. The iconic French boat builder recently rolled out a digital transformation initiative that covers both its industrial processes and the management of its commercial business. Developing synergies between its R&D, design, and manufacturing teams is helping to drive greater operational excellence and product differentiation.

To implement this transformation strategy across its production sites, Groupe Beneteau started with PTC’s PLM platform to develop a digital thread throughout the product’s lifecycle – from design, to product development, to manufacturing. The digital thread provides an integrated view of the product and delivers the right product information – including options and variants – to all stakeholders. This enables greater productivity, faster time-to-market of customizable boats, better product quality, and lower costs as scrap and rework requirements are reduced. With Windchill, Groupe Beneteau can make more informed decisions throughout the product development process and improve communication and collaboration. This initiative allows Groupe Beneteau to deliver a better customer experience with more product and service features and personalization options, and faster product delivery, all at lower prices.

“Our digital thread will be managed by PLM, which creates the backbone necessary to execute an Industrie 4.0 strategy. With a complete digital process, we will have the speed and flexibility to deliver our products with more features at a more competitive price,” said Bertrand Dutilleul, Global CIO, Groupe Beneteau. “Through parallel work streams and a consistent digital thread of information running through our product’s lifecycles, we will be able to personalize our products while reducing production time and errors. In addition, we will be able to reduce our stock of product components, due to the precision introduced into the manufacturing process. With these improvements, we expect to achieve significant and progressive operational cost savings and efficiencies.”

Windchill, PTC’s industry-leading PLM platform, makes it easier than ever to leverage a consolidated, up-to-date digital thread of product information, including connected data. Windchill’s highly configurable out-of-the-box applications enable users to work faster and with more accuracy – reducing time-to-market, cutting costs, and improving quality. With Windchill, users across the value chain are able to interact with data dynamically in 3D – both on a screen and through augmented reality. With deployment options including cloud and on-premises, Windchill has the flexibility, performance, and scale that companies require to be industry leaders.

“Using PTC’s Windchill PLM, Groupe Beneteau created a digital core, enabling them to design and build personalized products,” said Kevin Wrenn, divisional general manager, PLM, PTC. “Having the digital thread in place also allows Groupe Beneteau to take it to the next level and develop a smart, connected factory that will include augmented reality (AR) for workers on the factory floor. We are excited to see how they continue to leverage emerging technologies and capitalize on the opportunity to use smart, connected products and AR for sales and marketing teams, dealerships, and customers.”

About Groupe Beneteau

The French group, founded in 1884, builds a comprehensive range of sailing yachts and powerboats available through its worldwide dealer network (12 brands, over 200 models). For decades, Groupe Beneteau has pioneered advances in naval architecture, design, technology, materials, processes, production and services. From high-performing one designs for top-level racing to comfortable and elegant cruising yachts, the Group’s sailing yachts and powerboats are famous worldwide for their innovation, quality, and seaworthiness.

About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)

PTC unleashes industrial innovation with award-winning, market-proven solutions that enable companies to differentiate their products and services, improve operational excellence, and increase workforce productivity. With PTC, and its partner ecosystem, manufacturers can capitalize on the promise of today’s new technology to drive digital transformation.

