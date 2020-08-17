Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PTC Inc.    PTC

PTC INC.

(PTC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PTC : How Digital Manufacturing Can Help Increase Production Efficiency

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 11:13am EDT

Every manufacturer wants to control costs and waste while maximizing their productivity and profits. That said, many businesses are willing to accept a reasonable level of efficiency because they believe that the time, effort, and cost involved in making comparatively small improvements would outweigh the gains. In the past, this was an entirely valid concern, but the advent of digital technology for manufacturing means you no longer have to settle.

The trouble with production efficiency

When we talk about production efficiency, we really mean the point a manufacturer reaches when there seems to be no more room for improvement.

Diminishing returns

Let's say that in your first year, you boost efficiency in your facility by 40%. That's an impressive leap, but almost impossible to replicate. Once you've made dramatic improvements, it will be much harder to identify simple, practical strategies that have the same impact.

Moving the (stubborn) needle

The closer you get to a perfect process, the more difficult it will be to make incremental changes. It's easier to jump from, say, 50% to 70% maximum efficiency with a single action than it is to push that number from 97% to 98%. A sharp leap may be caused by upgrading underperforming machinery or redesigning a production line to reduce unnecessary delays and bottlenecks.

In these cases, the downtime or capital investment is often worth it because the rewards are so huge. It's much harder to justify costly or extensive changes that will deliver only a percentage point or two in efficiency-no matter how frustrating this may be, or how great the benefits this would deliver over a long period of time.

Throttling other production processes

One possible route for manufacturers looking to enhance their production efficiency when options for improvement are running low is to start cutting out some products or processes altogether. On paper, this can look like a quick win-if you reduce your portfolio to just a handful of products and focus on perfecting the processes involved in creating them, the chances are you will become more efficient.

From a 'big picture' perspective, though, this often proves to be a short-sighted solution. Cutting out a perfectly successful and profitable product to achieve slightly better efficiency in your facility can weaken sales performance overall, making you more dependent on a narrower selection of products and markets. Unless one of your processes is really dragging you down, there's no need to sacrifice the resilience of your business for the sake of marginal efficiency gains.

Incorporating new technologies

A far more effective strategy is to adopt new digital technologies that help you track performance on a granular level, identifying every tiny issue in the product lifecycle, as well as individual process trains on the factory floor. By giving you complete visibility over every stage, you can zoom in on small issues that have a knock-on effect on efficiency further along the chain. You can analyze exactly where things are going wrong and make precise tweaks.

In fact, with top-tier digital manufacturing technology, you can even model the effects of making small design changes or swapping out materials on the resulting prototype, helping you figure out the most efficient way of creating and compiling product components-and feeding these insights back into the loop. You can even manage supplier relationships directly through the platform, reducing friction and delays, while streamlining your entire production process.

Top benefits of digital manufacturing
  1. Collect. You gather volumes of invaluable data about your equipment and processes, via sensors and the IIoT.
  2. Monitor. You keep a close eye on performance, alert to the first sign that efficiency is dipping.
  3. Measure. You track results as you go, in line with efficiency targets and KPIs.
  4. Analyze. You dive into the data to figure out precisely why things are-or aren't-working, allowing you to make smart adjustments.
  5. Automate. You save time and boost production efficiency even further by enabling simple actions and improvements to kick in automatically.
The final percentage point

Digital manufacturing is designed to address production efficiency; not only the big, dramatic wins you achieve when you first start to improve critical processes, but also-or even more so-the agonizing small details that seem so complex to improve. Pushing those final few percentiles towards maximum efficiency is extraordinarily resource-intensive, if not impossible, when you're trying to achieve this manually. If you really want to work towards perfection, you'll need to go digital.

Tags:
About the Author

Prema Srinivasan, Digital Content Marketing Manager

As a Digital Content Marketing Manager, I bring the latest technology stories to the forefront. I'm passionate about engaging readers and empowering decision makers with relevant, up-to-date content.

Disclaimer

PTC Inc. published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 15:12:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PTC INC.
11:13aPTC : How Digital Manufacturing Can Help Increase Production Efficiency
PU
08:22aPTC : Makes Enterprise Version of Onshape Education Suite Available Free of Char..
AQ
08/13PTC : Makes Enterprise Version of Onshape Education Suite Available Free of Char..
BU
08/13HIGHBYTE : Joins the PTC Partner Network's "Connected with Kepware" Program
PR
08/05PTC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
07/29PTC : Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results
PU
07/29PTC : Q3 FY'20 Prepared Remarks
PU
07/29PTC INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements a..
AQ
07/29PTC : 's Windchill SaaS Chosen to Serve as Backbone for U.S. Navy Digital Transf..
BU
07/29PTC : Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 424 M - -
Net income 2020 94,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 714 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 109x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10 158 M 10 158 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,63x
EV / Sales 2021 6,68x
Nbr of Employees 6 169
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart PTC INC.
Duration : Period :
PTC Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 97,29 $
Last Close Price 87,48 $
Spread / Highest target 37,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James E. Heppelmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert P. Schechter Independent Chairman
Kristian P. Talvitie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steve Dertien Chief Technology Officer & Managing Director
Paul A. Lacy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTC INC.16.81%10 158
ADOBE INC.35.71%214 698
SQUARE, INC.126.92%62 964
AUTODESK, INC.27.74%51 369
WORKDAY INC.10.42%42 702
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.30.62%40 556
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group