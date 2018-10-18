PTC : How Innovation Velocity Is Moving from a Place to a Pace

In this blog series, we'll cover the fundamentals of digital transformation, including innovation velocity, partnerships, and disruptive technologies.

For centuries, the Ying and Yang concept has been used to describe symbiotic relationships.

Today, the technology universe is made up of interconnected forces of the physical, digital, and human worlds, much like PTC's core message we tell through our logo. But it's how businesses embrace partnerships, how they drive technology innovation, and how they evolve culture, that make up the modern enterprise universe.

Jim Heppelmann, President & CEO, PTC, introduced to thought leaders, executives, IT practitioners, and industry evangelists one simple message at LiveWorx 2018 : 'To compete and succeed today, companies and their employees need to embrace a constant state of change.'

Heppelmann also coined the catchphrase 'place to a pace' during the show. 'Businesses must adopt a mindset like a clock: speeds are short, time is continuous, and you must react quickly in order to adopt change.'

Check out our latest infographic to learn more about how innovation velocity is moving from a place to a pace.