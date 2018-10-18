Log in
PTC INC (PTC)
  Report  
PTC : How Innovation Velocity Is Moving from a Place to a Pace

10/18/2018 | 08:48pm CEST

In this blog series, we'll cover the fundamentals of digital transformation, including innovation velocity, partnerships, and disruptive technologies.

For centuries, the Ying and Yang concept has been used to describe symbiotic relationships.

Today, the technology universe is made up of interconnected forces of the physical, digital, and human worlds, much like PTC's core message we tell through our logo. But it's how businesses embrace partnerships, how they drive technology innovation, and how they evolve culture, that make up the modern enterprise universe.

Jim Heppelmann, President & CEO, PTC, introduced to thought leaders, executives, IT practitioners, and industry evangelists one simple message at LiveWorx 2018 : 'To compete and succeed today, companies and their employees need to embrace a constant state of change.'

Heppelmann also coined the catchphrase 'place to a pace' during the show. 'Businesses must adopt a mindset like a clock: speeds are short, time is continuous, and you must react quickly in order to adopt change.'

Check out our latest infographic to learn more about how innovation velocity is moving from a place to a pace.

Disclaimer

PTC Inc. published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 18:47:00 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 252 M
EBIT 2018 229 M
Net income 2018 59,2 M
Debt 2018 367 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 189,18
P/E ratio 2019 94,07
EV / Sales 2018 9,48x
EV / Sales 2019 8,56x
Capitalization 11 495 M
Chart PTC INC
Duration : Period :
PTC Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTC INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 110 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James E. Heppelmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert P. Schechter Independent Chairman
Andrew D. Miller CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Andrew Timm Chief Technology Officer
Donald K. Grierson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTC INC55.72%11 495
ADOBE SYSTEMS35.82%126 383
ELECTRONIC ARTS0.78%33 161
AUTODESK31.81%30 993
SQUARE INC112.78%30 359
WORKDAY24.83%27 843
