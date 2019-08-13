Log in
PTC : IDC MarketScape Recognizes PTC as a Global Industrial IoT Platform Leader

08/13/2019 | 09:09am EDT

Robust Platform, Focused Solutions, and Key Alliances Highlighted in IDC MarketScape Report

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced it has been named a leader in the Industrial IoT (IIoT) platform market in a new research report from IDC entitled “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Industrial IoT Platforms in Manufacturing 2019 Vendor Assessment” (doc #US45116819e June 2019). IDC MarketScape positions PTC as a leader in the IIoT platforms market worldwide. The ThingWorx® IIoT platform is the core of PTC’s technology portfolio, designed to provide industrial companies with the functionality and flexibility they need to transform the way they design, manufacture, and operate for a smart, connected world.

The IDC MarketScape report examines the capabilities and strategies of PTC and 11 other IIoT platform vendors. Each company was evaluated and assessed according to a wide-ranging set of criteria, including: the robustness of the offering, the company’s go-to-market approach, and the stability and viability of the business.

The report highlighted PTC’s strengths, stating that “PTC's software portfolio has the ability to support the integration, unification, and decision support of data, processes, resources, and people.” The report further notes PTC’s product portfolio, stating that it is “well-aligned to deliver on the vendor's vision within the manufacturing space.”

PTC’s ThingWorx industrial innovation solutions platform is the centerpiece of its IIoT technology portfolio. Comprised of a rapid application development platform, device connectivity, machine learning capabilities, augmented reality, and integration with leading device clouds, ThingWorx delivers a comprehensive IIoT technology stack that enables customers to securely connect assets, quickly create applications and experiences, and innovate new ways to capture value.

Specialized IIoT Solutions
PTC offers a wide range of solutions that extend the ThingWorx platform with packaged capabilities based on the most common use cases found in industrial settings. These platform capabilities help drive greater productivity, efficiency, and agility in industrial operations.

Powerful Strategic Alliances
Throughout the past year, in addition to enhancing the platform with new capabilities and rolling out a range of use-case specific solutions, PTC deepened its strategic alliances with Rockwell Automation, Microsoft, and ANSYS to advance its go-to-market initiatives.

“We recognize PTC as a leader for Industrial IoT platform vendors worldwide.” said Stacy Crook, research director, IDC’s Internet of Things Ecosystem and Trends. “The company’s ThingWorx platform addresses manufacturers’ digital transformation priorities, and combined with PTC’s strategic alliances, enables customers to succeed in their IoT journeys.”

“We are delighted that the IDC MarketScape report has recognized the power of our platform and the breadth of our market presence,” said Jim Heppelmann, president and CEO, PTC. “This report is a testament to our ThingWorx IIoT platform, corporate strategy, comprehensive road map, key strategic alliances, and commitment to helping our industrial customers excel in their digital transformation initiatives.”

About IDC MarketScape
IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)
PTC unleashes industrial innovation with award-winning, market-proven solutions that enable companies to differentiate their products and services, improve operational excellence, and increase workforce productivity. With PTC, and its partner ecosystem, manufacturers can capitalize on the promise of today’s new technology to drive digital transformation.

PTC.com @PTC Blogs

PTC, ThingWorx, and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.


© Business Wire 2019
