Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PTC Inc.    PTC

PTC INC.

(PTC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

PTC : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 04:45pm EST

SEC Form 3

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0104

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Date of Event Requiring

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

CAMACHO EDUARDA

Statement

PTC INC.[ PTC ]

(Month/Day/Year)

02/12/2020

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

(Check all applicable)

(Month/Day/Year)

121 SEAPORT BOULEVARD

Director

10% Owner

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check

Officer (give title

Other (specify

X

Applicable Line)

below)

below)

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

(Street)

EVP

Form filed by More than One

BOSTON

MA

02210

Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 4)

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4)

Form: Direct (D)

(Instr. 5)

or Indirect (I)

(Instr. 5)

Common Stock

4,449

D

Common Stock

278

I

By Spouse

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4)

2. Date Exercisable and

3. Title and Amount of Securities

4.

5.

6. Nature of Indirect

Expiration Date

Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4)

Conversion

Ownership

Beneficial Ownership

(Month/Day/Year)

or Exercise

Form:

(Instr. 5)

Price of

Direct (D)

Amount

Derivative

or Indirect

or

Security

(I) (Instr. 5)

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Restricted Stock Units

(1)

(1)

Common Stock

782

0

D

Restricted Stock Units

(2)

(2)

Common Stock

1,956

0

D

Restricted Stock Units

(3)

(3)

Common Stock

21

0

D

Restricted Stock Units

(4)

(4)

Common Stock

5,398

0

D

Restricted Stock Units

(5)

(5)

Common Stock

4,328

0

D

Restricted Stock Units

(6)

(6)

Common Stock

178

0

I

By Spouse

Explanation of Responses:

  1. RSUs granted on November 15, 2017 that vest on November 15, 2020.
  2. RSUs granted on November 14, 2018 that vest in two substantially equal installments on November 15, 2020 and 2021.
  3. RSUs granted on February 15, 2019 that vest in two substantially equal installments on February 15, 2021 and 2022.
  4. RSUs granted on November 15, 2019 that vest in three substantially equal installments on November 15, 2020, 2021 and 2022.
  5. RSUs granted on November 21, 2019 that vest in three substantially equal installments on November 15, 2020, 2021 and 2022.
  6. RSUs granted on June 15, 2019 that vest in three substantially equal installments on June 15, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

/s/ Catherine Gorecki by power 02/18/2020 of attorney filed 02/13/2020

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

POWER OF ATTORNEY

The undersigned hereby constitutes and appoints each of Aaron von Staats, Catherine Gorecki, and Christopher MacKrell, or any of them acting singly, the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact to:

  1. execute for and on behalf of the undersigned, in the undersigned's capacity as an officer of PTC Inc. (the "Company"), Forms 3, 4, and 5 in accordance with Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the rules thereunder:
  2. do and perform any and all acts for and on behalf of the undersigned which may be necessary or desirable to complete and execute any such Form 3, 4, or 5, complete and execute any amendment or amendments thereto, and timely file such form with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and any stock exchange or similar authority; and
  3. take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing which, in the opinion of such attorney-in-fact, may be of benefit to, in the best interest of, or legally required by, the undersigned, it being understood that the documents executed by such attorney-in-fact on behalf of the undersigned pursuant to this Power of Attorney shall be in such form and shall contain such terms and conditions as such attorney-in-fact may approve in such attorney-in-fact's discretion.

The undersigned hereby grants to each such attorney-in-fact full power and authority to do and perform any and every act and thing whatsoever requisite, necessary, or proper to be done in the exercise of any of the rights and powers herein granted, as fully to all intents and purposes as the undersigned might or could do if personally present, with full power of substitution or revocation, hereby ratifying and confirming all that such attorney-in-fact, or such attorney-in-fact's substitute or substitutes, shall lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of this power of attorney and the rights and powers herein granted. The undersigned acknowledges that the foregoing attorneys-in-fact, in serving in such capacity at the request of the undersigned, are not assuming, nor is the Company assuming, any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4, and 5 with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transactions in securities issued by the Company, unless earlier revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to the foregoing attorneys-in-fact.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Power of Attorney to be executed as of this 13th day of February, 2020.

/s/ Eduarda Camacho

Eduarda Camacho

Disclaimer

PTC Inc. published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 21:44:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PTC INC.
04:45pPTC : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.
PU
02/13PTC INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material..
AQ
02/13PTC : Named the Technology Leader in Global PLM Market for Second Consecutive Ye..
BU
02/13PTC : 6 Key Ideas for Overcoming the Skills Gap
PU
02/13PTC : Improving the Employee Experience with Augmented Reality
PU
02/05PTC : Names Industry Veteran Jill Larsen Chief Human Resources Officer
BU
01/30PTC INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/30PTC : Prices Private Offering of $1 Billion of Senior Notes
BU
01/29PTC : Launches Private Offering of $750 Million of Senior Notes
BU
01/28PTC : ThingWorx Platform Recognized as a Leader in Industrial IoT Software Platf..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 480 M
EBIT 2020 395 M
Net income 2020 121 M
Debt 2020 674 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 85,2x
P/E ratio 2021 55,0x
EV / Sales2020 7,27x
EV / Sales2021 6,37x
Capitalization 10 088 M
Chart PTC INC.
Duration : Period :
PTC Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 92,85  $
Last Close Price 87,35  $
Spread / Highest target 20,2%
Spread / Average Target 6,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James E. Heppelmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert P. Schechter Independent Chairman
Kristian P. Talvitie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steve Dertien Chief Technology Officer & Managing Director
Donald K. Grierson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTC INC.16.64%10 088
ADOBE INC.15.12%183 051
AUTODESK, INC.13.89%45 976
WORKDAY INC.19.79%45 308
SQUARE, INC.30.85%35 174
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.2.03%31 774
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group