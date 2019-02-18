PTC : Join Us Online for the Creo Simulation Live Launch

Real-time simulation is a thing now. That is, you can run simulation in real time as you design your 3D models in Creo Parametric. Imagine making decisions with instant feedback, not in days, or hours. But within seconds. To celebrate this industry-changing breakthrough, we're throwing an online party and you're invited.

What? Creo Simulation LIVEstream, an online launch party

When? February 27, 2019

Where? Online

Join us live for an introduction from experts at PTC and ANSYS, technical demos, real customer experiences, and more. Special guests include the following:

Brian Thompson, PTC SVP and GM for CAD

Mark Hindsbo, VP and GM, ANSYS Design Business Unit

Randy Soukop, Daktronics Engineering Systems Analyst

See how Creo Simulation Live helps design engineers ...

Streamline product development.

Speed time to market.

Increase quality, brand loyalty, and competitive differentiation.

Reduce after-market service, warranty, and repair costs.

Creo Simulation Live, it's live, it's available, and we're streaming. Sign up today to join the celebration.