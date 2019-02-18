Log in
PTC : Join Us Online for the Creo Simulation Live Launch

0
02/18/2019

Real-time simulation is a thing now. That is, you can run simulation in real time as you design your 3D models in Creo Parametric. Imagine making decisions with instant feedback, not in days, or hours. But within seconds. To celebrate this industry-changing breakthrough, we're throwing an online party and you're invited.

What? Creo Simulation LIVEstream, an online launch party
When? February 27, 2019
Where? Online

Join us live for an introduction from experts at PTC and ANSYS, technical demos, real customer experiences, and more. Special guests include the following:

  • Brian Thompson, PTC SVP and GM for CAD
  • Mark Hindsbo, VP and GM, ANSYS Design Business Unit
  • Randy Soukop, Daktronics Engineering Systems Analyst

See how Creo Simulation Live helps design engineers ...

  • Streamline product development.
  • Speed time to market.
  • Increase quality, brand loyalty, and competitive differentiation.
  • Reduce after-market service, warranty, and repair costs.

Creo Simulation Live, it's live, it's available, and we're streaming. Sign up today to join the celebration.

Cat McClintock

Cat McClintock edits the Creo and Mathcad blogs for PTC. She has been a writer and editor for 15+ years, working for CAD, PDM, ERP, and CRM software companies. Prior to that, she edited science journals for an academic publisher and aligned optical assemblies for a medical device manufacturer. She holds degrees in Technical Journalism, Classics, and Electro-Optics. She loves talking to PTC customers and learning about the interesting work they're doing and the innovative ways they use the software.

Disclaimer

PTC Inc. published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 21:27:08 UTC
