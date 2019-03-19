Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PTC Inc    PTC

PTC INC

(PTC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PTC : Key Advances in Our 3D CAD Software, Creo 6.0

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 12:55pm EDT

Whether you are an engineer who has spent a long career designing with Creo, or completely new to parametric modeling, Creo 6 can help make you more productive than ever before.

Every version of Creo includes all the essential tools product designers expect in full-blown professional 3D CAD software. Now with Creo 6, you'll also find ground-breaking capabilities in augmented reality, real-time simulation, and additive manufacturing, along with numerous other key productivity enhancements.

Check out just a few of the advances in Creo 6:

Augmented Reality

Augmented reality connects users across digital and physical worlds. Now in Creo 6.0, we've made our cloud-based AR solution even better. With Creo AR Design Share, built into every seat of Creo, collaborating with stakeholders anywhere in the world has never been easier.

  • In Creo 6.0, we introduce new capabilities to make augmented reality even more valuable with the following:
    Support for HoloLens.
  • The ability to publish up to 10 models simultaneously.
  • Model and permissions management.
  • QR code generation.

Headsets like this Microsoft HoloLens allow wearers to interact with digital objects without the burden of tablets or phones.

Creo Simulation Live

Creo Simulation Live, Powered by ANSYS, is fast, easy-to-use simulation, fully integrated into your CAD modeling environment. Now you can perform thermal, modal, and structural analysis on your designs as you work. No more back and forth with analysts. No more simplifying and remeshing models.

'Every time you make a change in your model, you'll see the consequences instantaneously in the modeling environment,' says Brian Thompson, SVP CAD Segment at PTC. 'It's as simple as that.'

Design for Additive Manufacturing

With Creo, you can design, optimize, validate, and run a print-check all in one environment, reducing overall process time, tedium, and mistakes. Creo 6.0 introduces new lattice structures, transitions, build direction definition, and slicing for 3D printing. In addition to the new capabilities, you can expect overall performance improvements for lattice design. Key enhancements include:

  • Support for new lattice cells, including voxel based, stochastic, and user-defined
  • Build direction analysis and optimization
  • Support for slicing and 3MF

Gyroid lattice cells, supported in Creo 6.0, minimize the need for support structures--saving material, speeding printing, and reducing post-processing steps.

Productivity Enhancements

You make products, and Creo 6.0 makes your job easier with key productivity improvements for the fast-changing world of product design. In this release, you'll find improvements to the UI as well as the following:

Model-based definition

Creo 6.0 expands on Creo's MBD tools by offering standalone notes, improved parent/child behavior for annotations, better propagation of annotations for data-sharing features, and additional productivity enhancements that will help you to manage your annotations more easily.

Intelligent Fastener Extension (IFX)

With Creo IFX, you can migrate your legacy fasteners into the existing library to create your own customized library. In Creo 6.0, you now have support for multiple holes, the ability to check if the fastener already exists, and easy access to commands in the mini toolbar.

While selecting fastener references, you can now check whether a fastener already exists in your database.

Cabling

In Creo 6.0 the number of clicks to define and place tie wraps and markers has been reduced by 50%, and there are new capabilities providing you with greater control to place those features more efficiently. For example, you can control the placement of tie wraps and markers from either end of the cable, save clicks with a new repeat command, and even let Creo automatically designate a name for the tie wrap and marker. Then, when the design is checked into windchill, you can see the tie wraps and markers in the BOM.

Now you can create and place cosmetic tie wraps more efficiently, with more control of their placement.

Core Modeling Improvements Continue

Creo 6.0 continues to provide increased usability and productivity for product developers, including quicker and more intuitive direct access to feature options through feature mini toolbars, dimension toolbars, and modernized feature dashboards.

Enhancements to model and feature tree presentation and core modeling features improve ease of use. You can also expect regeneration performance improvements for sheet metal cuts and significantly enhanced sheet metal flat wall features that now automatically detect neighbor walls and create corner reliefs and corner seams to those. Here are just a few examples:

When designing a helix, you can now create a persistent helical trajectory curve. That way, you can use the curve when modeling for general downstream actions, such as for visualization in 2D views on a drawing.

The default depth used in the Extrude tool is updated so you can avoid zooming interactions in various contexts.

When working with features, mini-toolbars provide quick and direct in-context access to most important options.

Get started with Creo 6.0

Find out more about these and dozens of other capabilities in Creo 6. Visit What's New in Creo 6 for details and directions for downloading the free trial today.

About the Author

Cat McClintock

Cat McClintock edits the Creo and Mathcad blogs for PTC. She has been a writer and editor for 15+ years, working for CAD, PDM, ERP, and CRM software companies. Prior to that, she edited science journals for an academic publisher and aligned optical assemblies for a medical device manufacturer. She holds degrees in Technical Journalism, Classics, and Electro-Optics. She loves talking to PTC customers and learning about the interesting work they're doing and the innovative ways they use the software.

Disclaimer

PTC Inc. published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 16:54:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PTC INC
12:55pPTC : Key Advances in Our 3D CAD Software, Creo 6.0
PU
03/18PTC : How AR Can Help to Bridge the Skills Gap in Manufacturing
PU
03/15PTC : Augmented Reality in Action at the PTC Reality Lab
PU
03/14PTC : Sharpen Your Skills with Expert CAD and PLM Training
PU
03/14PTC : IoT and AR Hackathon Solves 10 Real-World Problems & Fosters Industry/Univ..
PU
03/14PTC : How Industrial AR Can Reduce 3 Common Sales and Marketing Expenses
PU
03/14PTC : The Evolution of Digital Twin – and How Emerging Tech Is Driving Ado..
PU
03/12PTC : Is Your PDM System Fit for Modern Enterprises?
PU
03/12PTC : Why your industrial skills gap is more than just a retirement problem
PU
03/08PTC INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 331 M
EBIT 2019 305 M
Net income 2019 60,5 M
Debt 2019 193 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 153,41
P/E ratio 2020 58,72
EV / Sales 2019 8,33x
EV / Sales 2020 7,15x
Capitalization 10 894 M
Chart PTC INC
Duration : Period :
PTC Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTC INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 103 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James E. Heppelmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert P. Schechter Independent Chairman
Andrew D. Miller CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Andrew Timm Chief Technology Officer
Donald K. Grierson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTC INC10.80%10 894
ADOBE SYSTEMS13.93%126 074
WORKDAY17.43%40 877
AUTODESK19.63%33 695
SQUARE INC34.12%31 574
ELECTRONIC ARTS26.33%29 858
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.