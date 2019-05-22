PTC : Leaders Recognized for Achievements in Innovation, Culture, and Technology

Recognitions Highlight Employee Excellence Across Business Lines

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced that five members of its leadership team have received prestigious industry awards, showcasing successes in their individual fields and in advancing the company’s mission to deliver cutting-edge augmented reality, industrial IoT, and other productivity-enhancing digital solutions for businesses.

PTC executives receive industry recognition for achievements. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Award-winning executives include:

Hillary Ashton, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Augmented Reality (AR) – Hillary was named to the National Diversity Council’s (NDC) annual list of the Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology. The list recognizes female executives, influencers, and achievers who are shaping the future of technology with their impactful insight and leadership. Under Hillary’s direction, PTC’s AR business has expanded around the world, a testament to her strategic thinking, results orientation, and ability to assemble a high-performing team.

– Hillary was named to the National Diversity Council’s (NDC) annual list of the Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology. The list recognizes female executives, influencers, and achievers who are shaping the future of technology with their impactful insight and leadership. Under Hillary’s direction, PTC’s AR business has expanded around the world, a testament to her strategic thinking, results orientation, and ability to assemble a high-performing team. Steve Dertien, Managing Director, Office of the CTO & CTO for CAD and PLM – Steve was shortlisted to Insights Success Magazine ’s 2019 list of the 30 Most Influential Business Leaders in Technology. Insights Success portrays exceptional leaders worldwide who have contributed to the evolution of business solutions through the advancement of technology. Steve’s team of world-class researchers and thought-leaders are at the forefront of innovative technologies, which are being incorporated throughout the PTC portfolio.

– Steve was shortlisted to ’s 2019 list of the 30 Most Influential Business Leaders in Technology. portrays exceptional leaders worldwide who have contributed to the evolution of business solutions through the advancement of technology. Steve’s team of world-class researchers and thought-leaders are at the forefront of innovative technologies, which are being incorporated throughout the PTC portfolio. Kathy Cullen-Cote, Executive Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer – Kathy received the 2018 HRLF Bob Gatti HR Leadership Excellence Award for her exemplary work in the human resources (HR) industry. A true change agent who has championed culture-transforming initiatives, she leads the way through transparency and authenticity, instilling trust in her team and across the entire company.

– Kathy received the 2018 HRLF Bob Gatti HR Leadership Excellence Award for her exemplary work in the human resources (HR) industry. A true change agent who has championed culture-transforming initiatives, she leads the way through transparency and authenticity, instilling trust in her team and across the entire company. Jesse Coors-Blankenship, Senior Vice President of Technology – A graduate of Columbia University’s Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation, Jesse was named Columbia’s 2019 Entrepreneur of the Year for his innovation in generative design technology. Jesse and his team incorporated artificial intelligence and novel mathematical representations of geometry to advance software, providing designers and engineers with the tools needed to design for higher complexity products with ease.

– A graduate of Columbia University’s Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation, Jesse was named Columbia’s 2019 Entrepreneur of the Year for his innovation in generative design technology. Jesse and his team incorporated artificial intelligence and novel mathematical representations of geometry to advance software, providing designers and engineers with the tools needed to design for higher complexity products with ease. Varun Mani, Vice President of Advanced Research for PTC’s AR Division – Varun was listed as an honoree in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Enterprise Technology Asia 2019 list for his work in the field of augmented reality. Varun and his team pioneered revolutionary technology to chronicle the real-time movements of a person wearing an AR headset through advanced monitoring – and then create step-by step instructions for hands-on training and task guidance. He’s currently working to scale the deployment of PTC’s AR solution suite to enterprises worldwide.



“PTC’s success is driven by our talented leaders and employees who bring a variety of backgrounds, skills, and experiences to our company,” said Jim Heppelmann, president and CEO, PTC. “As we push the boundaries with technologies such as AR and IoT, it’s imperative that we recruit the best candidates in every facet of our business. These five individuals are great examples of our extraordinary team.”

About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)

PTC unleashes industrial innovation with award-winning, market-proven solutions that enable companies to differentiate their products and services, improve operational excellence, and increase workforce productivity. With PTC, and its partner ecosystem, manufacturers can capitalize on the promise of today’s new technology to drive digital transformation.

