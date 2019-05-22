PTC : Leaders Recognized for Achievements in Innovation, Culture, and Technology

PTC
(NASDAQ: PTC) today announced that five members of its leadership team
have received prestigious industry awards, showcasing successes in their
individual fields and in advancing the company’s mission to deliver
cutting-edge augmented reality, industrial IoT, and other
productivity-enhancing digital solutions for businesses.
Award-winning executives include:
-
Hillary Ashton, Executive Vice President and General Manager of
Augmented Reality (AR) – Hillary was named to the National
Diversity Council’s (NDC) annual list of the Top 50 Most Powerful
Women in Technology. The list recognizes female executives,
influencers, and achievers who are shaping the future of technology
with their impactful insight and leadership. Under Hillary’s
direction, PTC’s AR business has expanded around the world, a
testament to her strategic thinking, results orientation, and ability
to assemble a high-performing team.
-
Steve Dertien, Managing Director, Office of the CTO & CTO for CAD
and PLM – Steve was shortlisted to Insights Success Magazine’s
2019 list of the 30 Most Influential Business Leaders in Technology. Insights
Success portrays exceptional leaders worldwide who have
contributed to the evolution of business solutions through the
advancement of technology. Steve’s team of world-class researchers and
thought-leaders are at the forefront of innovative technologies, which
are being incorporated throughout the PTC portfolio.
-
Kathy Cullen-Cote, Executive Vice President & Chief Human Resources
Officer – Kathy received the 2018
HRLF Bob Gatti HR Leadership Excellence Award for her exemplary
work in the human resources (HR) industry. A true change agent who has
championed culture-transforming initiatives, she leads the way through
transparency and authenticity, instilling trust in her team and across
the entire company.
-
Jesse Coors-Blankenship, Senior Vice President of Technology –
A graduate of Columbia University’s Graduate School of Architecture,
Planning and Preservation, Jesse was named Columbia’s 2019
Entrepreneur of the Year for his innovation in generative design
technology. Jesse and his team incorporated artificial intelligence
and novel mathematical representations of geometry to advance
software, providing designers and engineers with the tools needed to
design for higher complexity products with ease.
-
Varun Mani, Vice President of Advanced Research for PTC’s AR
Division – Varun was listed as an honoree in Forbes’
30 Under 30 Enterprise Technology Asia 2019 list for his work in
the field of augmented reality. Varun and his team pioneered
revolutionary technology to chronicle the real-time movements of a
person wearing an AR headset through advanced monitoring – and then
create step-by step instructions for hands-on training and task
guidance. He’s currently working to scale the deployment of PTC’s AR
solution suite to enterprises worldwide.
“PTC’s success is
driven by our talented leaders and employees who bring a variety of
backgrounds, skills, and experiences to our company,” said Jim
Heppelmann, president and CEO, PTC. “As we push the boundaries with
technologies such as AR and IoT, it’s imperative that we recruit the
best candidates in every facet of our business. These five individuals
are great examples of our extraordinary team.”
