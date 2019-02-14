PTC : Lighting Manufacturer Schréder Moves to PTC's PLM Software as a Service to Cut Product Development Costs

PTC
(NASDAQ: PTC) today announced that Schréder,
a leading independent outdoor lighting manufacturer, is moving its PTC Windchill®
product lifecycle management (PLM) solution from on-premises to the PTC
Cloud. With this move to Software as a Service (SaaS), Schréder will be
able to focus on accelerating product innovation and development with
the peace of mind that comes with continuous systems and security
optimization through PTC-owned upgrades and updates.
For 111 years, Schréder has been designing lighting solutions—from
highways, tunnels, and residential streets to pedestrian areas,
monuments and more. The company is an expert in Lightability™ solutions
and has been at the forefront of innovation. Lightability reimagines the
way light is used through efficiency, innovation, sustainability, and
expertise.
Having already leveraged PTC’s Windchill PLM solution to manage its
complex product lifecycle, Schréder is now embracing a cloud strategy.
Schréder will use PTC’s Cloud Migration Service to de-customize and
efficiently move its on-premise data to the PTC Cloud. In addition, the
move to a managed subscription service will make software and related
costs more predictable and help Schréder keep up with the most current
releases.
“Our products light up some of the world’s most historic sites, from
Rome's Coliseum to the Channel Tunnel. Product development has been
fundamental to more than a century of success, and our relentless
passion for innovation means we are always on the lookout for new ways
to maximize our processes and technology,” said Jean-Jacques van Gils,
group IT manager, Schréder. “As part of our cloud strategy, we decided
on PLM in the PTC Cloud to reduce our IT infrastructure and operating
environment costs, free up stakeholders to work on other tasks, and
accelerate our time to market.”
PTC
Windchill, an industry-leading PLM application suite, makes it
easier than ever to break down organizational barriers. Windchill
leverages multi-system data orchestration for a consolidated, accurate
view of product information, including the associative BOM, multi-CAD
data, and visualization management. With a flexible, open, and
integrated architecture, Windchill is easy to upgrade and designed for
performance and scale. PTC Windchill has been recognized as a leader in
PLM by Forrester
and Quadrant
Knowledge Solutions.
PTC’s
PLM Cloud solution is a flexible SaaS solution for companies looking
to run their environments on the latest hardware and latest operating
system versions, with flexible network connections, high security,
disaster recovery, and more. The PTC PLM Cloud solution provides proven,
closed loop and enterprise-class, IoT-ready PLM capabilities that enable
companies like Schréder to achieve greater scalability and improved
time-to-value.
“Moving from on-premises to the cloud is a smart, strategic business
decision for any company to make. Not only can it help cut costs, but it
also frees up stakeholders to focus on how to improve the business,
rather than waste time maintaining an enterprise system,” said Kevin
Wrenn, divisional general manager, PLM Segment, PTC.
The SaaS offering is being implemented in conjunction with PTC’s partner
Ad Ultima Group.
The announcement of a customer’s selection or implementation of PTC
products is not necessarily indicative of the timing of recognition of
related revenue or the level of revenue for any particular period.
