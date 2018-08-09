Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PTC Inc    PTC

PTC INC (PTC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/09 04:30:21 pm
94.66 USD   +1.32%
04:10pPTC : Long-Term Planning with Quick Results
PU
08/08PTC : How PLM Can Help Retailers Drive Sustainability Initiatives
PU
08/07SNEAK PEEK : State of Industrial Innovation Mid-Year Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

PTC : Long-Term Planning with Quick Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2018 | 04:10pm CEST

Internet of Things (IoT) solutions are often thought of as future-forward, because they enable you to scale and prepare for the unpredictable. But thinking long-term doesn't mean you can't get immediate benefits, too.

In our new 'Quick Wins with Remote Monitoring' infographic, we look at the ways that remote monitoring with ThingWorx helps you with immediate wins-as well as preparing you for the future. Check it out to learn more about how ThingWorx quickly enables:

  • Predictive Maintenance through immediate access to in-depth performance data.
  • Data-Based Readiness based on insights into the tools technicians need in the field.
  • Revenue-Driving Service through deeper analytics across the entire enterprise.

The 'Quick Wins with Remote Monitoring Infographic' will give you more details on each of these quick wins-and how you can make them happen in your service ecosystem.

Disclaimer

PTC Inc. published this content on 09 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2018 14:09:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PTC INC
04:10pPTC : Long-Term Planning with Quick Results
PU
08/08PTC : How PLM Can Help Retailers Drive Sustainability Initiatives
PU
08/07SNEAK PEEK : State of Industrial Innovation Mid-Year Update
PU
08/06PTC : Why Marketplaces Are Key for Industrial IoT Platforms
PU
08/02PTC : What Is the Relationship Between Augmented Reality Employee Training & the..
PU
08/02PTC : CIMC’s Selection of ThingWorx Enables Smart Manufacturing, Lowering ..
BU
08/01REPORT : 53% of Service Parts Planners Eyeing Smart, Connected Products
PU
08/01PTC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
07/30PTC : 4 Ways Leveraging Your Tech Stack Enhances Your Retail PLM Solution
PU
07/30PTC : How to Include Tech Pubs in Engineering Change Notices
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/26Reasonably Priced Stocks With Strong Momentum 
07/21PTC's Transition Is Paying Off 
07/19PTC Delivering On Its IoT Promises 
07/18PTC Inc. (PTC) CEO Jim Heppelmann on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcri.. 
07/18After Hours Gainers / Losers (07/18/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 252 M
EBIT 2018 229 M
Net income 2018 59,2 M
Debt 2018 345 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 170,40
P/E ratio 2019 85,07
EV / Sales 2018 9,03x
EV / Sales 2019 8,07x
Capitalization 10 961 M
Chart PTC INC
Duration : Period :
PTC Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTC INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James E. Heppelmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert P. Schechter Independent Chairman
Andrew D. Miller CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Andrew Timm Chief Technology Officer
Donald K. Grierson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTC INC53.74%10 961
ADOBE SYSTEMS44.60%124 076
ELECTRONIC ARTS22.23%39 213
AUTODESK27.96%29 626
SQUARE INC104.27%29 140
WORKDAY32.70%28 674
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.