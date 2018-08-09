PTC : Long-Term Planning with Quick Results

Internet of Things (IoT) solutions are often thought of as future-forward, because they enable you to scale and prepare for the unpredictable. But thinking long-term doesn't mean you can't get immediate benefits, too.

In our new 'Quick Wins with Remote Monitoring' infographic, we look at the ways that remote monitoring with ThingWorx helps you with immediate wins-as well as preparing you for the future. Check it out to learn more about how ThingWorx quickly enables:

Predictive Maintenance through immediate access to in-depth performance data.

Data-Based Readiness based on insights into the tools technicians need in the field.

Revenue-Driving Service through deeper analytics across the entire enterprise.

The 'Quick Wins with Remote Monitoring Infographic' will give you more details on each of these quick wins-and how you can make them happen in your service ecosystem.