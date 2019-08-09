Log in
PTC Inc

PTC : Making Waves with Digital Transformation Software

08/09/2019

Working in a building that is entirely made out of glass windows has its appeal both aesthetically and functionally in an area like the Seaport District in Boston, MA. Overlooking the water and surrounded by innovation, nuance, and people means that there's always something to see and do. As my coworkers and I have explored Seaport since we moved to the area in January, we've found different ways to balance the workday. Sometimes it's a trip up to the 17th floor for a refill of cold brew or nitro coffee, enjoying the roof deck, or trying one of the many food options for lunch.

If you're on the side of our building at 121 Seaport that faces the water, then you've probably taken a pause to see the ships that pass by on a fairly regular basis. It's a beautiful sight, especially when the American flag at the end of the dock is waving in the wind, the seagulls fly by, and the water ripples reflect the sunlight. The sailboats that are docked or sail by make it seem like a scene from a movie or something an artist would capture in a painting-it's quite relaxing to look at if you ever have a moment to pause and observe in the middle of a busy day. The massive vessels that crawl along are especially fascinating. I'm not talking about the ferries or luxury yachts, but the large freight ships that come and go and are probably the size, if not larger than, some of the buildings in our area. Our team will imagine stories of where the boat might be coming from, what its purpose is, and its age. With this, we also consider its journey into existence, as anyone from PTC might contemplate from a production and design standpoint.

PTC Takes the Waters

The origins of a product are important, and that is not something that is ever lost here at PTC. Who designed this boat? Why did it have to be so large? What material is it made out of that preserves it and keeps it functioning so well over time? How did they test it? These are just a few of the questions a designer or engineer might ask, and it's something we have speculated about from our spot behind the glass walls of 121 Seaport. The boat's purpose reminds us of our own and the products we create to help other companies answer these questions.

If you attended LiveWorx 2019 or read anything about the event (it would be hard to avoid seeing or hearing about LiveWorx if you're a PTC employee), then you know that at this digital transformation event of the year, there was a large yacht (yes, a literal yacht) on the event's Xtropolis floor. The yacht belonged to PTC customer, Groupe Beneteau, a company that specializes in customized sailing yachts, powerboats, and luxury homes. The keyword here is 'customized.' Groupe Beneteau uses PTC's PLM platform, Windchill, to create a digital thread of information across the lifecycle of its products. From design and product development to manufacturing and working with suppliers and dealerships, Groupe Beneteau uses Windchill in its digital transformation initiative to stand out and make waves in its commercial business (pun intended).

Software That Sets Sail

Customization is possible not simply across the PLM platform Windchill, but in the design and creation process with PTC's Creo. Another company, CNB Yachts, uses computer-aided design software to create boats that are safe, comfortable, seaworthy, and fast. To do this, they need software that is compatible, efficient, and collaborative. This is where Creo comes in. Their model, CNB 76, was designed entirely in 3D, using Creo. Designing in 3D added precision, optimization, and managed the size and weight of the yacht. The schematics capabilities of Creo allowed engineers to explore a range of solutions for the systems with a precise 3D representation of the vessel. The interior is just as important as the exterior, and CNB emphasizes this while taking pride in the boats they produce at such high quality.

Exploring the Industry as a Student

Seeing the possibilities of PTC software in different industries opens a wide door of opportunities for students. Skills in CAD, 3D modeling, software development, and data integration, accompanied with knowledge of technology like augmented reality and PLM, prepare students for the digital transformation taking place in a variety of fields. PTC Academic equips students, educators, and their universities with the software used by thousands of companies worldwide, including Groupe Beneteau and CNB.

Gaining knowledge and experience in Creo is possible with free and premium options from PTC Academic. By leveraging PTC software in their studies and career preparation, students can gain the extra edge and develop the skills so highly sought after by industry.

To learn more about PTC Academic's university offerings, visit our website here.

About the Author

Delaney McDevitt

Delaney McDevitt is the marketing copywriter for the PTC Academic Marketing team. In her role, she creates content that embodies the Academic team's mission to empower students and educators to succeed in the digital transformation era.

As a professional writer, she has experience in copywriting, editing, email marketing, content strategy, blogging, document design, and creative writing.

Disclaimer

PTC Inc. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 04:10:07 UTC
