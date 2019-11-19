PTC : Named a Top Place to Work for Third Consecutive Year

The Boston Globe’s Annual Workplace Survey Highlights PTC for its Company Culture, Inclusion and Diversity Initiatives, and Employee Benefits

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced that The Boston Globe named the company to its annual “Top Places to Work in Massachusetts” list for the third consecutive year. Onshape, developer of the Onshape® Software as a Service (SaaS) product development platform, which was acquired by PTC in early November 2019, also made its debut on the list.

The “Top Places to Work” list recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state, as voted on by the people who know them best—their employees. The survey measures employees’ opinions about their respective company’s direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement. Companies are placed into one of four groups, based on their number of employees in Massachusetts: Small, for employers with 50 to 99 employees; Medium, for 100 to 249; Large, for 250 to 999; and Largest, for companies with 1,000 or more employees based in Massachusetts. In its inaugural appearance this year, Onshape ranks #5 in the “Small” category.

“We are immensely pleased to receive this honor again from The Boston Globe,” said Jim Heppelmann, president and CEO, PTC. “It has been a monumental year for the PTC team, with major milestones including the relocation of our global headquarters to Boston’s Seaport Innovation District and our welcoming of fellow ‘Top Places to Work’ company Onshape to the PTC team. Our culture drives our innovation and employee life, and I am confident that with such a strong, talented, and engaged team, we will not only continue to develop industry-changing technologies but will do so as an organization that champions employee life.”

For over 30 years, PTC has enabled customers to stay ahead of the competition, and continues that tradition today with a portfolio of award-winning computer-aided design, product lifecycle management, industrial internet of things, and augmented reality technologies. As a digital transformation technology leader, PTC’s vision and portfolio are aligned on the same core belief: opportunities for industrial innovation live at the convergence of the physical and digital worlds.

PTC’s benefits offerings help employees thrive, both during and away from work, with a holistic program designed to support professional and personal growth opportunities. The company prides itself on searching for new thinkers that display both brains and passion, with employees at every level receiving encouragement and recognition for “taking a fresh look” at the work they do daily. As a key part of driving that innovation, PTC maintains and champions inclusion and diversity initiatives designed to build a work environment where all employees feel the freedom to come to work as their true authentic selves. PTC is proudly committed to increasing diversity across the company globally and contributing to diversity in technology, thereby enabling better service for employees, customers, and the communities in which we serve. To view current open positions, please visit: https://www.ptc.com/en/careers.

The rankings in Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from nearly 66,000 individuals at 323 organizations in Massachusetts. The winners share a few key traits, including offering progressive benefits and giving their employees a voice, all while encouraging them to have some fun in the process.

