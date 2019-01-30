PTC : Named the Technology Leader in the Global PLM Market by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

PTC
(NASDAQ: PTC) today announced that it has been named a leader in the
product lifecycle management (PLM) market for its Windchill®
PLM solution, according to a new evaluation from Quadrant
Knowledge Solutions. In the evaluation, entitled “Market
Outlook: Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), 2018-2023, Worldwide,”
PTC was recognized in the Quadrant SPARX Matrix for demonstrating
excellence in technological capabilities and customer impact.
“PTC received strong ratings for its sophisticated technology platform,
competitive differentiation strategy, application diversity, ease of
deployment and use, and its overall customer impact,” said Vishal
Sharma, industry research manager, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. “Based
on these strong overall ratings, PTC has emerged as the clear technology
leader in the global PLM market.”
In the evaluation, PTC has been lauded for successfully combining core
PLM capabilities with its ThingWorx®
IoT technology, enabling manufacturers to connect their product's
operational data to the IoT platform. This allows product planning and
quality teams to monitor a product's operational performance and work to
improve their product's value, quality, and usability. PTC was also
praised for its introduction of ThingWorx
Navigate™
suite, a group of role- and task-based applications that
enable stakeholders across an organization to access PLM information
from multiple sources based on user-specific needs.
Windchill was also highlighted for its integration with PTC’s Vuforia®
industrial augmented reality (AR) solution. Leveraging
Vuforia, Windchill incorporates AR to share product designs – at full
product size and in its physical context – with stakeholders to improve
and accelerate the product development process.
The Quadrant SPARK Matrix evaluation examined PTC and six other vendors’
performance in the categories of technology excellence and customer
impact. Performance in technology excellence was measured by several
parameters, including sophistication of technology, technology
application diversity, scalability, competitive differentiation, and
industry impact. Customer impact was measured by factors such as
addressing unmet needs, product performance, ease of deployment, and
customer service excellence.
Windchill, the industry-leading PLM application suite by PTC, enable
users to leverage a consolidated, up-to-date digital thread of product
information, including connected data. The powerful capabilities of the
product allow organizations to reduce time-to-market, cut costs, and
improve quality. With Windchill, users across the value chain are able
to interact with data dynamically in 3D – both on a screen and through
augmented reality. Multiple deployment options, including cloud and
on-premises, promote flexibility, high performance, and scale.
“We are proud to be recognized as the leading innovator of the global
PLM market by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions,” said Kevin Wrenn,
divisional general manager, PLM Segment, PTC. “This ranking demonstrates
PTC’s dedication to leading the PLM space with both exemplary core PLM
functionality and innovative capabilities through augmented reality and
integration with industrial IoT.”
