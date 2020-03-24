Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PTC Inc.    PTC

PTC INC.

(PTC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/24 04:00:00 pm
53.68 USD   +10.14%
03:51pPTC : Offers Free Online Solution to Enable Remote STEM Learning
BU
03/23BUSINESS CONTINUITY WITH CREO : A Message from Brian Thompson, DVP and GM CAD Segment
PU
03/10PTC : Business Model Review
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PTC : Offers Free Online Solution to Enable Remote STEM Learning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 03:51pm EDT

Students Can Continue Their STEM Education Online Amid COVID-19 School Closures

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is offering its Onshape® product development software free of charge to high school and college students around the world amid school closures caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200324005727/en/

PTC is offering its Onshape software free of charge to high school and college students around the world amid school closures caused by the COVID-19 crisis. (Photo: Business Wire)

PTC is offering its Onshape software free of charge to high school and college students around the world amid school closures caused by the COVID-19 crisis. (Photo: Business Wire)

Many teachers and parents today are turning to remote learning in an effort to reduce the academic disruption, especially in subject areas such as science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). With the new offering from PTC, teachers and students can access this computer-aided design (CAD) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology over the Internet to collaborate on design and other engineering projects.

“This is an unprecedented time, and we hope to do our part in helping the many teachers and parents looking for resources to continue STEM learning during this crisis,” said Jim Heppelmann, president and CEO, PTC. “Similar to using programs like Google Docs for their English classes, students at home will be able to collaborate as they simultaneously create and edit designs. With this Onshape offering, students can discover or continue their interest in STEM with a solution that can be used to create cars, furniture, laptops, and more.”

Onshape is a SaaS product development platform that is used worldwide by thousands of professional and aspiring designers and engineers, and is accessible from a wide range of devices, including Chromebooks, MacBooks, smartphones, and tablets. As a pure SaaS platform, there is no software installation required and no IT infrastructure to administer and maintain, allowing students to get started easily and quickly in order to collaborate, innovate, and have fun.

To create your free Onshape account, visit here.

About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)

PTC enables global manufacturers to realize double-digit impact with software that accelerates product and service innovation, improves operational efficiency, and increases workforce productivity. In combination with an extensive partner network, PTC provides customers flexibility in how its technology can be deployed to drive digital transformation – on premises, in the cloud, or via its pure SaaS platform. At PTC, we don’t just imagine a better world, we enable it.

PTC.com @PTC Blogs

PTC, Onshape, and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PTC INC.
03:51pPTC : Offers Free Online Solution to Enable Remote STEM Learning
BU
03/23BUSINESS CONTINUITY WITH CREO : A Message from Brian Thompson, DVP and GM CAD Se..
PU
03/10PTC : Business Model Review
PU
03/10PTC : to Participate in Berenberg Investor Conference
BU
03/10PTC : Implementing a Manufacturing Scrap Reduction Program with AR
PU
03/03THE ROAD TO SAAS : The Current Trends Driving Adoption in Product Development
PU
02/26PTC : Improving Patient Outcomes with a Predictive Analytics Healthcare Strategy
PU
02/19PTC : Leverage Augmented Reality to Improve Industrial Safety
PU
02/18PTC : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.
PU
02/13PTC INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 470 M
EBIT 2020 388 M
Net income 2020 116 M
Debt 2020 680 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 48,7x
P/E ratio 2021 34,8x
EV / Sales2020 4,29x
EV / Sales2021 3,70x
Capitalization 5 629 M
Chart PTC INC.
Duration : Period :
PTC Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 84,77  $
Last Close Price 48,74  $
Spread / Highest target 115%
Spread / Average Target 73,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James E. Heppelmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert P. Schechter Independent Chairman
Kristian P. Talvitie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steve Dertien Chief Technology Officer & Managing Director
Donald K. Grierson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTC INC.-34.92%5 596
ADOBE INC.-6.83%142 728
AUTODESK, INC.-21.43%32 494
WORKDAY INC.-22.68%29 000
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-11.20%25 184
ANSYS, INC.-19.06%18 309
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group