PTC : Offers Free ThingWorx Starter Kit to Massachusetts Manufacturers, Fueling State-Wide Digital Transformation Efforts

PTC
(NASDAQ: PTC) today announced a new collaboration with the Commonwealth
of Massachusetts to support local manufacturing in the state. As part of
this collaboration, PTC will offer small and medium sized manufacturers
(SMMs) the opportunity to receive a free, one-year license of PTC’s ThingWorx®
Industrial Innovation Platform, which helps organizations capitalize on
the promise of the Internet of Things (IoT) and transform their
operations.
This program is open to any SMM in Massachusetts looking to adopt
Industrial IoT technologies and has annual revenue up to $250M and fewer
than 250 employees. If selected, locally based manufacturers will
receive the powerful ThingWorx manufacturing starter kit, which includes
ThingWorx Manufacturing Apps and Accelerators bundled with the
industry-leading ThingWorx solution.
“Massachusetts is internationally respected as an engine of innovation
and renowned as a home to world-class educational institutions and
forward-thinking companies,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “PTC’s
initiative will help uphold our Administration’s commitment to growing
advanced manufacturing through targeted R&D investments that will fuel
further innovation and success among businesses across the Commonwealth.”
To mark the kick-off of this new collaboration, Lt. Governor Karyn
Polito, PTC ThingWorx Chief Revenue Officer Catherine Knicker, and other
local government officials participated in an industrial open house
today, October 12. This invitation-only event was hosted by MagneMoton,
a process automation company in Devens, Mass., and brought together
media and locally based industrial industry experts to collaborate and
discuss industry hot topics.
“Massachusetts currently offers manufacturers a comprehensive ecosystem
to sustain growth and continue their business efforts in the state,”
said Jim Heppelmann, president and CEO, PTC. “As a proud
Massachusetts-based company, we are thrilled to join these impressive
efforts by offering our powerful Industrial IoT technology to some of
the area’s most promising companies.”
In addition to this announcement, PTC will be hosting a Massachusetts
Manufacturing workshop event open to all local manufacturers at its
Needham, Mass. headquarters on November 8, 2018. In this workshop,
attendees will have the opportunity to meet PTC executives and
manufacturing industry leaders who will provide product demonstrations
and tutorials that showcase how ThingWorx can maximize operations’
efficiency, reduce asset downtime, and improve product quality.
