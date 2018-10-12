PTC : Offers Free ThingWorx Starter Kit to Massachusetts Manufacturers, Fueling State-Wide Digital Transformation Efforts

Log in
10/12/2018 | 09:01pm CEST

Commonwealth of Massachusetts Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Local Government Dignitaries, and PTC Executives to Host Advanced Manufacturing Showcase

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced a new collaboration with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to support local manufacturing in the state. As part of this collaboration, PTC will offer small and medium sized manufacturers (SMMs) the opportunity to receive a free, one-year license of PTC’s ThingWorx® Industrial Innovation Platform, which helps organizations capitalize on the promise of the Internet of Things (IoT) and transform their operations.

This program is open to any SMM in Massachusetts looking to adopt Industrial IoT technologies and has annual revenue up to $250M and fewer than 250 employees. If selected, locally based manufacturers will receive the powerful ThingWorx manufacturing starter kit, which includes ThingWorx Manufacturing Apps and Accelerators bundled with the industry-leading ThingWorx solution.

“Massachusetts is internationally respected as an engine of innovation and renowned as a home to world-class educational institutions and forward-thinking companies,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “PTC’s initiative will help uphold our Administration’s commitment to growing advanced manufacturing through targeted R&D investments that will fuel further innovation and success among businesses across the Commonwealth.”

To mark the kick-off of this new collaboration, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, PTC ThingWorx Chief Revenue Officer Catherine Knicker, and other local government officials participated in an industrial open house today, October 12. This invitation-only event was hosted by MagneMoton, a process automation company in Devens, Mass., and brought together media and locally based industrial industry experts to collaborate and discuss industry hot topics.

“Massachusetts currently offers manufacturers a comprehensive ecosystem to sustain growth and continue their business efforts in the state,” said Jim Heppelmann, president and CEO, PTC. “As a proud Massachusetts-based company, we are thrilled to join these impressive efforts by offering our powerful Industrial IoT technology to some of the area’s most promising companies.”

In addition to this announcement, PTC will be hosting a Massachusetts Manufacturing workshop event open to all local manufacturers at its Needham, Mass. headquarters on November 8, 2018. In this workshop, attendees will have the opportunity to meet PTC executives and manufacturing industry leaders who will provide product demonstrations and tutorials that showcase how ThingWorx can maximize operations’ efficiency, reduce asset downtime, and improve product quality.

Additional Resources

About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)
PTC helps companies around the world reinvent the way they design, manufacture, operate, and service products in and for a smart, connected world. In 1986 we revolutionized digital 3D design, and in 1998 were first to market with Internet-based product lifecycle management. Today, our leading industrial innovation platform and field-proven solutions enable you to unlock value at the convergence of the physical and digital worlds. With PTC, manufacturers and an ecosystem of partners and developers can capitalize on the promise of the Internet of Things and augmented reality technology today and drive the future of innovation.

PTC.com @PTC Blogs

PTC, ThingWorx, and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.


© Business Wire 2018
