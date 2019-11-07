PTC : Powers Stellar's Digital Transformation Journey

ThingWorx, Vuforia, Kepware, and PTC Cloud Supercharge Stellar’s MAP Solution to Enable Customers to Improve Uptime and Energy Efficiency

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced that Stellar, a leader in the design, build, and maintenance of industrial refrigeration facilities, has implemented PTC ThingWorx®, Vuforia®, and Kepware® products to power its Maintenance Advisor and Predictor (MAP) solution. Stellar’s MAP solution is designed to enable its industrial refrigeration customers to achieve greater value and energy efficiency.

Stellar has a 30-year record of excellence in industrial refrigeration for food processing plants and cold storage facilities. To continue delivering high value to its customers, Stellar set out on a digital transformation journey aimed at creating a tailored product that would enable its customers to improve equipment uptime and energy efficiency while also managing federal regulatory customer compliance, among other goals. In support of these initiatives, Stellar turned to PTC’s ThingWorx, Vuforia, and Kepware products, deployed with the PTC Cloud service.

“As the construction and industrial refrigeration industries continue to evolve, it is imperative to have the right technology partner in place to ensure our systems are meeting customer demands,” said Luke Facemyer, divisional vice president of refrigeration, Stellar. “With increasing regulatory requirements and an aging workforce that holds untapped knowledge of system operations, now more than ever, embracing technology such as Internet of Things, Augmented Reality, and cloud is vital. PTC technology allows us to take our Industrial Solutions division to the next level of connectivity.”

With ThingWorx, Stellar was able to quickly design and deploy its MAP solution to help customers transition from reactive to predictive maintenance of refrigeration assets. Through the implementation of Kepware for industrial connectivity, Stellar connected and analyzed real-time operating data for up-to-the-minute insights and machine operation recommendations. Rapid deployment, enhanced by PTC Cloud capabilities to build solutions in a cost-effective manner, enabled a more streamlined IT bandwidth. And with PTC’s Vuforia augmented reality solution, Stellar was able to capture knowledge and expertise from existing employees to create onsite training manuals.

“We are pleased to support Stellar as they roll out their digital transformation application,” said Kathleen Mitford, executive vice president of products, PTC. “Implementing a PTC-powered digital thread throughout its operations will allow Stellar to deliver greater customer value through smart, connected products. We look forward to continuing to support this world-class organization.”

About Stellar

Stellar is a fully integrated design, engineering, construction and mechanical services firm serving commercial, industrial and public sector markets across the United States and around the world. More than 750 Stellar employees worldwide create award-winning food processing plants, refrigerated warehouses, distribution centers, commercial buildings and military facilities. In addition to its Jacksonville, Florida, headquarters, Stellar operates nearly 50 support locations and offices throughout the United States, China and in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The company also serves Central and South America, Europe and India. For more information, visit www.stellar.net.

About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)

PTC unleashes industrial innovation with award-winning, market-proven solutions that enable companies to differentiate their products and services, improve operational excellence, and increase workforce productivity. With PTC, and its partner ecosystem, manufacturers can capitalize on the promise of today’s new technology to drive digital transformation.

