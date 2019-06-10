PTC : Recognized as Winner and Finalist for Three 2019 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards

From the LiveWorx®
digital transformation event, PTC
(NASDAQ: PTC) today announced it won and has been named a finalist in
three of the 2019 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards, including:
Manufacturing and Resources Partner of the Year (winner), Mixed Reality
Partner of the Year (winner), and Internet of Things (IoT) Partner of
the Year (finalist). The company was honored among a global field of top
Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and
implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.
“We are proud to announce PTC’s recognition in these three 2019
Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Jim Heppelmann, president
and CEO, PTC. “Since the inception of our alliance, we’ve worked
diligently with Microsoft to deliver top-notch technology solutions to
our joint customers, adding value in each deployment. We look forward to
continuing to team with Microsoft to provide industrial customers with
solutions, including our recently announced
Windchill® for Azure offering.”
Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from a
set of more than 2,900 entrants from 115 countries worldwide. PTC was
recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in
manufacturing and resources, mixed reality, and IoT.
-
Manufacturing and Resources Partner of the Year: The
Manufacturing and Resources Partner of the Year Award recognizes a
partner organization that excels at providing innovative and unique
services or solutions based on Microsoft technology to manufacturing,
energy, and chemicals/agrochemicals organizations. PTC was named the
winner of this award for its new customer additions and creation of
revenue opportunities by leveraging the latest Microsoft technology in
its manufacturing and resources solutions, as well as for its
knowledge and expertise in the industry.
-
Mixed Reality Partner of the Year: The Mixed Reality Partner of
the Year Award recognizes a partner that has designed, developed, and
deployed a solution that enables customers to accelerate their digital
transformation using mixed reality technology and Azure services. PTC
was recognized as the winner of this award for its use of Azure in the Vuforia®
AR solution that enables customers to leverage the power of AR in
their businesses and compete more effectively. Also in the AR space,
PTC announced
Vuforia out-of-the-box support for the HoloLens 2 earlier this year.
-
Internet of Things Partner of the Year: The Internet of Things
Partner of the Year Award recognizes a partner that has designed,
developed, and deployed IoT solutions built on Microsoft’s Intelligent
Cloud and Intelligent Edge solutions. PTC was named a finalist in this
category for the revenue opportunities it created through its
integration of ThingWorx®
with Azure, providing customers with a seamless IoT solution.
“It’s an honor to recognize the winners and finalists of the Microsoft
2019 Partner of the Year Awards,” said Gavriella Schuster, corporate
vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. “These companies
are successfully leading their industries, building intelligent
solutions, addressing complex business challenges, and making more
possible for customers around the world. I’m honored to congratulate
each winner and finalist.”
The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners
that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions
during the past year.
