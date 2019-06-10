Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PTC Inc    PTC

PTC INC

(PTC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PTC : Recognized as Winner and Finalist for Three 2019 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/10/2019 | 03:38pm EDT

From the LiveWorx® digital transformation event, PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced it won and has been named a finalist in three of the 2019 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards, including: Manufacturing and Resources Partner of the Year (winner), Mixed Reality Partner of the Year (winner), and Internet of Things (IoT) Partner of the Year (finalist). The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“We are proud to announce PTC’s recognition in these three 2019 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Jim Heppelmann, president and CEO, PTC. “Since the inception of our alliance, we’ve worked diligently with Microsoft to deliver top-notch technology solutions to our joint customers, adding value in each deployment. We look forward to continuing to team with Microsoft to provide industrial customers with solutions, including our recently announced Windchill® for Azure offering.”

Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from a set of more than 2,900 entrants from 115 countries worldwide. PTC was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in manufacturing and resources, mixed reality, and IoT.

  • Manufacturing and Resources Partner of the Year: The Manufacturing and Resources Partner of the Year Award recognizes a partner organization that excels at providing innovative and unique services or solutions based on Microsoft technology to manufacturing, energy, and chemicals/agrochemicals organizations. PTC was named the winner of this award for its new customer additions and creation of revenue opportunities by leveraging the latest Microsoft technology in its manufacturing and resources solutions, as well as for its knowledge and expertise in the industry.
  • Mixed Reality Partner of the Year: The Mixed Reality Partner of the Year Award recognizes a partner that has designed, developed, and deployed a solution that enables customers to accelerate their digital transformation using mixed reality technology and Azure services. PTC was recognized as the winner of this award for its use of Azure in the Vuforia® AR solution that enables customers to leverage the power of AR in their businesses and compete more effectively. Also in the AR space, PTC announced Vuforia out-of-the-box support for the HoloLens 2 earlier this year.
  • Internet of Things Partner of the Year: The Internet of Things Partner of the Year Award recognizes a partner that has designed, developed, and deployed IoT solutions built on Microsoft’s Intelligent Cloud and Intelligent Edge solutions. PTC was named a finalist in this category for the revenue opportunities it created through its integration of ThingWorx® with Azure, providing customers with a seamless IoT solution.

“It’s an honor to recognize the winners and finalists of the Microsoft 2019 Partner of the Year Awards,” said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. “These companies are successfully leading their industries, building intelligent solutions, addressing complex business challenges, and making more possible for customers around the world. I’m honored to congratulate each winner and finalist.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year.

Additional Resources

PTC, Windchill, ThingWorx, Vuforia, LiveWorx, and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)

PTC unleashes industrial innovation with award-winning, market-proven solutions that enable companies to differentiate their products and services, improve operational excellence, and increase workforce productivity. With PTC, and its partner ecosystem, manufacturers can capitalize on the promise of today’s new technology to drive digital transformation.

PTC.com @PTC Blogs


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PTC INC
03:38pPTC : Recognized as Winner and Finalist for Three 2019 Microsoft Partner of the ..
BU
11:13aPTC : Windchill Enhancements Deliver an Increasingly Robust Product Lifecycle Ma..
PU
10:03aPTC : Widens Solution Portfolio on Microsoft Azure to Accelerate Customers' Digi..
BU
06/09PTC : CORRECTING and REPLACING PTC Extends Windchill PLM Platform by Integrating..
BU
06/07PTC : What's in Store for PLM Digital Transformation at LiveWorx 2019
PU
06/07PTC : Lufthansa Technik Group Embarks on Digital Transformation Journey with PTC..
BU
06/07PTC : Groupe Beneteau Leverages PTC's Windchill PLM Platform for Digital Transfo..
AQ
06/06PTC : Discover How Groupe Beneteau Leverages PLM to Drive Digital Transformation..
PU
06/06PTC : Groupe Beneteau Leverages PTC's Windchill PLM Platform for Digital Transfo..
BU
06/06VUFORIA EXPERT CAPTURE : Answering 13 Questions About the New Workforce Producti..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 316 M
EBIT 2019 301 M
Net income 2019 56,4 M
Debt 2019 226 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 170,69
P/E ratio 2020 56,00
EV / Sales 2019 7,93x
EV / Sales 2020 6,85x
Capitalization 10 211 M
Chart PTC INC
Duration : Period :
PTC Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTC INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 104 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James E. Heppelmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert P. Schechter Independent Chairman
Andrew D. Miller CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Andrew Timm Chief Technology Officer
Donald K. Grierson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTC INC7.07%9 302
ADOBE22.94%126 394
WORKDAY32.44%43 365
AUTODESK28.53%34 086
ELECTRONIC ARTS22.90%27 143
SQUARE INC22.05%25 640
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About