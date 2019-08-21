PTC : Signs Partner Network Agreement / Value Add Distributor Agreement with ACA Pacific Technology Group

Singapore - Aug 20, 2019 -- PTC(NASDAQ: PTC) today announced that it signed Partner Network Agreement i.e. VAD (Value Added Distributor) Agreement with ACA Pacific Technology Group (ACA Pacific). ACA Pacific begun distributing 'Creo ®', 'Windchill ®', IoT platform 'ThingWorx ®' and AR development tool 'Vuforia ® Studio' from June 2019. With this strategic partnership, PTC and ACA Pacificwill aim to expand sales channels through new partner acquisitions and collaborative marketing.

(Left: Craig Gledhill, CEO from ACA Pacific Technology Group, Right: Hiroaki Kuwahara, DVP General Manager Asia Pacific, PTC Inc.)

ACA Pacific will be distributing following PTC Products:

-ThingWorx

ThingWorx is an easy platform to develop and design IoT applications. IoT applications can be developed 10 times faster than traditional BI tools and databases, enabling bi-directional interaction with devices and external systems that is not possible with traditional BI tools and databases, and making changes and expansion easy.

-Vuforia Studio

Vuforia Studio is a powerful, easy-to-use AR development tool for rapidly creating scalable AR(augmented reality) experiences that differentiate user companies from the competitors. Using rich 3D data and sensor information obtained from ThingWorx, Vuforia Studio can provide an intuitive and engaging augmented reality experiences that improve technology acquisition efficiency, manufactures better products, secures workers and increases sales efficiency.

-Vuforia Chalk

Vuforia Chalk is a communication tool using AR (Augmented Reality = Augmented Reality). One can talk while sharing the screen using the camera and write (= Chalk) on the screen. An expert can convey his/her intention and give instructions precisely to new recruits in situations where it is difficult to communicate with words or where it is difficult to understand what is shown in videos.

-Creo

Modern product design and manufacturing teams are more than ever expected to design and manufacture products efficiently and cost-effectively without sacrificing innovation or quality. Creo is extremely scalable in today's market, and its rich set of features and tools help engineers envision, design and develop products. With more than 30 years of experience, Creo is the most advanced CAD technology, enabling engineers to move from product concept to digital prototyping in an efficient, accurate and intuitive manner.

-Windchill

With Windchill, product data can be quickly delivered to the people who need it. Users can consolidate data from different enterprise systems and facilitate data integration between multiple systems. Quick access to information enables teams to work faster, reduce time-to-market, and lower costs and teams can focus on innovation.

'ACA Pacific is very proud to be appointed as the Regional Distributor for PTC's industry leading solutions.' Craig Gledhill, CEO from ACA Pacific Technology Group said, 'With over 30 years' experience in providing technology to the market, ACA Pacific will bring extensive value to both our partners and their customers when adopting PTC solutions.'

'We are delighted to be partnering with ACA Pacific Technology Group for the distribution of PTC's products and solutions. The partnership allows us to enhance the channel portfolio in the ASEAN region.' Said John Gray, DVP, WW Channel Sales, PTC. ACA Pacific brings many years of distribution experience, complementary solutions and local insights which I have no doubt will help us strengthen our presence in the marketplace.

'We are very pleased that ACA Pacific Technology Group, which has extensive product sales experience, will be able to offer PTC products to many customers in the IoT/AR market.' Said Hiroaki Kuwahara, DVP General Manager Asia Pacific, PTC. 'As strategic partners, both companies will aim to expand sales channels through new partner recruitment activities utilizing digital marketing. We hope that this collaboration will revitalize not only the manufacturing industry but also the entire Asia Pacific industry.'

About ACA Pacific Technology Group

ACA Pacific is an established Regional Value-Added Distribution Company since 1986. Serving the Asia-Pacific region for more than 30 years, our forte is in selecting and integrating the 'Best-of-Breed' software and hardware to meet changing business dynamics. Today, ACA Pacific continues to be in the forefront of technology marketplace in Asia, with an extensive network of over 3000 trained and certified channel partners offering an extensive range of integrated solutions, products and professional services in Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand.

About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)

PTC unleashes industrial innovation with award-winning, market-proven solutions that enable companies to differentiate their products and services, improve operational excellence, and increase workforce productivity. With PTC, and its partner ecosystem, manufacturers can capitalize on the promise of today's new technology to drive digital transformation.

PTC.com@PTC Blogs

Media contacts

PTC

Corporate Communications

Saori Nonaka

snonaka@ptc.com

PTC, Creo, Windchill, ThingWorx, Vuforia and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. in the United States and other countries.