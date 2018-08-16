Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PTC Inc    PTC

PTC INC (PTC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

PTC : Strengthen Your Industrial Control System Security with KEPServerEX V6.5

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 04:26pm CEST

Within today's constantly evolving cybersecurity threat landscape, it's more important than ever that industrial organizations utilize defense-in-depth tactics to secure their operations networks. PTC operates in the same threat environment, and we understand the challenges our customers face. That's why in KEPServerEX version 6.5, we have strengthened our commitment to providing users the functionality and resources they need to improve the security of their Industrial Control System (ICS) and implement best practices.

With the new security-focused enhancements in this release, users can:

  • Prevent attackers from stealing proprietary information during project file transfer
  • Increase the security of application-level settings-even before project configuration
  • Combat encryption-breaking technology
  • Leverage modern security components

The 6.5 release also includes user-focused resources that enable customers to:

  • Understand how to collaborate with usto increase the security of their software deployment.
  • Gain tactical informationon using secure interfaces and the Configuration API, conducting on-going server maintenance and more.

Finally, 6.5 also features updates to 32 other server components, drivers and advanced plug-ins. ThingWorx Industrial IoT Platformusers in particular will benefit from new Store and Forward capabilities for the ThingWorx Native Interface-gaining additional control over how data collected by KEPServerEX is forwarded to ThingWorx after the two solutions are reconnected.

Collectively, these updates and new resources make KEPServerEX version 6.5 a significant release for users that want to better protect their industrial operations against cybersecurity threats. We encourage you to learn more and download your free trialtoday.

Disclaimer

PTC Inc. published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 14:25:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PTC INC
04:26pPTC : Strengthen Your Industrial Control System Security with KEPServerEX V6.5
PU
08/15PTC : What's the Difference Between Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality
PU
08/14PTC : Launches Cybersecurity Initiative to Collaborate with Customers, Partners,..
BU
08/14PTC : Connected Service Parts Management is Not Predictive Maintenance
PU
08/13MECHANISM DESIGN : The Simulation Superpower You Didn't Know You Had
PU
08/13PTC : Outlining the Retail PLM Implementation Process in 6 Steps
PU
08/13PTC : Three Ways the IIoT Drives Speed and Collaboration in Continuous Improveme..
PU
08/09PTC : What Is Digital Twin Technology?
PU
08/09PTC : The Trends and Challenges of Product Data Management
PU
08/09PTC : Long-Term Planning with Quick Results
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/26Reasonably Priced Stocks With Strong Momentum 
07/21PTC's Transition Is Paying Off 
07/19PTC Delivering On Its IoT Promises 
07/18PTC Inc. (PTC) CEO Jim Heppelmann on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcri.. 
07/18After Hours Gainers / Losers (07/18/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 252 M
EBIT 2018 229 M
Net income 2018 59,2 M
Debt 2018 345 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 167,97
P/E ratio 2019 83,86
EV / Sales 2018 9,16x
EV / Sales 2019 8,20x
Capitalization 11 130 M
Chart PTC INC
Duration : Period :
PTC Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTC INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James E. Heppelmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert P. Schechter Independent Chairman
Andrew D. Miller CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Andrew Timm Chief Technology Officer
Donald K. Grierson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTC INC51.56%11 130
ADOBE SYSTEMS46.11%125 378
ELECTRONIC ARTS21.88%40 209
SQUARE INC108.36%29 703
WORKDAY36.82%29 611
AUTODESK27.83%29 365
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.