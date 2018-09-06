Log in
PTC : ThingWorx Supercharges Servigistics Service Parts Management to Improve Uptime, Profitability, and Operations

09/06/2018 | 08:01pm CEST

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced that several industry-leading companies have recently implemented and expanded their use of PTC’s Servigistics® Service Parts Management solution. Organizations across major geographies and industries, including electronics, medical device, heavy equipment, industrial products, and aerospace and defense, depend on Servigistics solutions to deliver superior service to their customers and solve complex service supply chain issues.

Servigistics Service Parts Management is a purpose-built enterprise solution that delivers business value by enabling companies to increase service parts and equipment availability and reduce operational cost and inventory investment. As a complete and scalable solution, Servigistics offers features including historical and causal forecasting, inventory and network optimization, and demand planning. Through Servigistics’ integration with PTC’s ThingWorx® Industrial Innovation Platform, customers can increase their forecast accuracy by 30 percent by leveraging asset utilization data.

Organizations that have recently implemented or expanded their usage of Servigistics include:

  • Acer, a hardware and electronics corporation specializing in advanced electronics technology
  • Allegiant Airlines, a U.S. based airline recognized for industry-low fares, that has operated scheduled and charter flights for over 22 years
  • Pratt & Whitney, an American aerospace engine manufacturer with global service operations
  • Saab AB, a Swedish aerospace and defense company developing, integrating and maintaining aircraft systems
  • Sysmex, a leading developer of best-in-class in vitro diagnostic technology and clinical laboratory products

“With Servigistics, our customers have access to advanced capabilities for service parts optimization,” said Leslie Paulson, general manager, Servigistics Business Unit, PTC. “To fully capitalize on increased business value and differentiation in their individual markets, these companies plan to leverage Servigistics to achieve aftermarket service growth and provide consistent, exceptional service to their customers.”

Additional Resources

About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)

PTC helps companies around the world reinvent the way they design, manufacture, operate, and service products in and for a smart, connected world. In 1986 we revolutionized digital 3D design, and in 1998 were first to market with Internet-based product lifecycle management. Today, our leading industrial innovation platform and field-proven solutions enable you to unlock value at the convergence of the physical and digital worlds. With PTC, manufacturers and an ecosystem of partners and developers can capitalize on the promise of the Internet of Things and augmented reality technology today and drive the future of innovation.

PTC.com @PTC Blogs

PTC, Servigistics, ThingWorx, and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.


© Business Wire 2018
