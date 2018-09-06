PTC : ThingWorx Supercharges Servigistics Service Parts Management to Improve Uptime, Profitability, and Operations

PTC
(NASDAQ: PTC) today announced that several industry-leading companies
have recently implemented and expanded their use of PTC’s Servigistics®
Service Parts Management solution. Organizations across major
geographies and industries, including electronics, medical device, heavy
equipment, industrial products, and aerospace and defense, depend on
Servigistics solutions to deliver superior service to their customers
and solve complex service supply chain issues.
Servigistics Service Parts Management is a purpose-built enterprise
solution that delivers business value by enabling companies to increase
service parts and equipment availability and reduce operational cost and
inventory investment. As a complete and scalable solution, Servigistics
offers features including historical and causal forecasting, inventory
and network optimization, and demand planning. Through Servigistics’
integration with PTC’s ThingWorx®
Industrial Innovation Platform, customers can increase their forecast
accuracy by 30 percent by leveraging asset utilization data.
Organizations that have recently implemented or expanded their usage of
Servigistics include:
-
Acer,
a hardware and electronics corporation specializing in advanced
electronics technology
-
Allegiant
Airlines, a U.S. based airline recognized for industry-low fares,
that has operated scheduled and charter flights for over 22 years
-
Pratt
& Whitney, an American aerospace engine manufacturer with
global service operations
-
Saab
AB, a Swedish aerospace and defense company developing,
integrating and maintaining aircraft systems
-
Sysmex,
a leading developer of best-in-class in vitro diagnostic technology
and clinical laboratory products
“With Servigistics, our customers have access to advanced capabilities
for service parts optimization,” said Leslie Paulson, general manager,
Servigistics Business Unit, PTC. “To fully capitalize on increased
business value and differentiation in their individual markets, these
companies plan to leverage Servigistics to achieve aftermarket service
growth and provide consistent, exceptional service to their customers.”
