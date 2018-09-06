PTC : ThingWorx Supercharges Servigistics Service Parts Management to Improve Uptime, Profitability, and Operations

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced that several industry-leading companies have recently implemented and expanded their use of PTC’s Servigistics® Service Parts Management solution. Organizations across major geographies and industries, including electronics, medical device, heavy equipment, industrial products, and aerospace and defense, depend on Servigistics solutions to deliver superior service to their customers and solve complex service supply chain issues.

Servigistics Service Parts Management is a purpose-built enterprise solution that delivers business value by enabling companies to increase service parts and equipment availability and reduce operational cost and inventory investment. As a complete and scalable solution, Servigistics offers features including historical and causal forecasting, inventory and network optimization, and demand planning. Through Servigistics’ integration with PTC’s ThingWorx® Industrial Innovation Platform, customers can increase their forecast accuracy by 30 percent by leveraging asset utilization data.

Organizations that have recently implemented or expanded their usage of Servigistics include:

Acer, a hardware and electronics corporation specializing in advanced electronics technology

Allegiant Airlines, a U.S. based airline recognized for industry-low fares, that has operated scheduled and charter flights for over 22 years

Pratt & Whitney, an American aerospace engine manufacturer with global service operations

Saab AB, a Swedish aerospace and defense company developing, integrating and maintaining aircraft systems

Sysmex, a leading developer of best-in-class in vitro diagnostic technology and clinical laboratory products

“With Servigistics, our customers have access to advanced capabilities for service parts optimization,” said Leslie Paulson, general manager, Servigistics Business Unit, PTC. “To fully capitalize on increased business value and differentiation in their individual markets, these companies plan to leverage Servigistics to achieve aftermarket service growth and provide consistent, exceptional service to their customers.”

