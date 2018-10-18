Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PTC Inc    PTC

PTC INC (PTC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

PTC : Three Capabilities Every Product Design Team Needs Today

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 10:43pm CEST

Today's highly competitive business environment demands that product design teams innovate quickly, collaborate seamlessly, and-in the end-turn out awe-inspiring models. The good news, 3D CAD systems now provide seemingly countless features to support that work.

The bad news is, you still might not have the right capabilities when you need them. You know, the ones that simplify your team's work and enhance designs, rather than adding unnecessary complexity to your processes. We're here to help. Keep reading to discover the top three capabilities almost every product design team needs.

Capability #1: Top-down modeling for large assemblies

Products in every industry become more complex and sophisticated every year. More parts need to fit in tighter assemblies. More disciplines need to contribute expertise (think sensors, electronics, optics, etc.). And nobody has time for mistakes.

That's why top-down modeling is now a must for most teams.

If you're not familiar, here's how it works: You start a design by developing top-down structures and skeletons. Then, you and any number of designers can add individual subassemblies in the context of that overall structure. That means, anyone can create and modify a component, without worrying about stepping on someone else's work. Those constraints of the overall structure that you set up at the beginning ensure everything still fits together.

Capability #2: Data management

If you only have one design engineer doing all the work and you're never going to update a product, you may not need product data management (PDM). But start adding designers or engineers, update a product two or three times, and in no time you'll see company efficiency tank.

That's because it's too hard to keep track of the myriad files and metadata around a product. In fact, some engineers waste 25 percent of their timesearching for files, recreating data, updating systems, and answering requests!

These are all activities a PDM system addresses. It organizes your product-related data in an easily searchable database, eliminating process inefficiencies and saving your team time.

With a robust set of PDM capabilities, you can collaborate seamlessly with other engineers and departments. Organize all of your data across teams. And even make the data more consumable for non-engineering teams and clients (with robust access controls, of course).

Capability #3: Digital machining tools

If you're machining your parts, there's no reason your CAD model can't keep working for you.

With machining capabilities in your toolkit, you can leverage design data to create, optimize, and validate machining sequences. Run real-time 3D simulations early in the design process to preview the actual behavior of the machines and tools without wasting any materials.

Best of all, if the product design evolves, existing machining routines can be automatically updated and new machining sequences can be easily added without losing existing work.

Optimized tool paths like this one deliver high-quality machine finishes.

An added benefit to using machining capabilities, you might extend the life of company's manufacturing equipment (tool life increased 14x for this company!)-how's that for ROI?

Have everything you need?

Tools for top-down design, machining, and many other capabilities are available in Creo Design packages, specifically the Design Advanced Plus package. These packages bring together our iconic parametric modeling software with powerful added capabilities that set a new industry standard in what you can expect from your design software, out of the box.Download the brochure to learn more »

[Attachment]

Disclaimer

PTC Inc. published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 20:42:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PTC INC
10:43pPTC : Three Capabilities Every Product Design Team Needs Today
PU
10:33pPTC : Six Ways Your CAD System Should Be Supporting Additive Manufacturing
PU
08:48pPTC : How Innovation Velocity Is Moving from a Place to a Pace
PU
07:43pFROM BELUGA WHALES TO BEERS & BIKES : IoT World Congress Shines a Spotlight on I..
PU
03:03pPTC : IIoT Developers Rejoice! Run ThingWorx as Docker Containers
PU
12:01pPTC : New Industry Research Shows Augmented Reality Adopters Have Best-in-Class ..
BU
10/17PTC : Building an IoT Strategy for Service? Start with the KPIs
PU
10/15PTC : Three Ways AR Provides Sales and Marketing Value to Equipment Manufacturer..
PU
10/12PTC : Offers Free ThingWorx Starter Kit to Massachusetts Manufacturers, Fueling ..
BU
10/11PTC : How Discrete Manufacturers Can Achieve Digital Transformation with an IIoT..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/18Bulletproof Investing Performance Update, Week 42 
09/02PTC INC : Valuation Is Supported By High Growth Internet Of Things Opportunity 
07/26Reasonably Priced Stocks With Strong Momentum 
07/21PTC's Transition Is Paying Off 
07/19PTC Delivering On Its IoT Promises 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 252 M
EBIT 2018 229 M
Net income 2018 59,2 M
Debt 2018 367 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 189,18
P/E ratio 2019 94,07
EV / Sales 2018 9,48x
EV / Sales 2019 8,56x
Capitalization 11 495 M
Chart PTC INC
Duration : Period :
PTC Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTC INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 110 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James E. Heppelmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert P. Schechter Independent Chairman
Andrew D. Miller CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Andrew Timm Chief Technology Officer
Donald K. Grierson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTC INC55.72%11 495
ADOBE SYSTEMS35.82%126 383
ELECTRONIC ARTS0.78%33 161
AUTODESK31.81%30 993
SQUARE INC112.78%30 359
WORKDAY24.83%27 843
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.