Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PTC Inc    PTC

PTC INC (PTC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

PTC : Three Ways AR Provides Sales and Marketing Value to Equipment Manufacturers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 10:08pm CEST

Marketing and selling industrial equipment has a unique set of challenges. Traditional sales cycles can be lengthy, due to the complexity of the products and the 'see-before-you-buy' expectations of customers. Equipment manufacturers often spend a significant amount of time and resources reconfiguring products to meet their customers' needs, with each iteration costing more and more. Field marketing teams face their own set of challenges, having to generate interest at trade shows and industry events for industrial products that are large, heavy, and expensive to produce and transport.

Interactive digital product experiences can help accelerate sales cycles and reduce costs. Fortunately for manufacturers of industrial equipment, advances in augmented reality (AR) technology have made providing such an experience significantly easier. Here are three ways that AR can provide sales and marketing value to industrial equipment manufacturers.

1) Engagement at Trade Shows and Marketing Events

It can be hard to stand out and make a lasting impression at a crowded trade show. It's even harder when you don't have your newest, shiniest products to show off to potential customers due to space restrictions and the cost of transporting the equipment.

AR gives equipment manufacturers the powerful ability to exhibit their latest innovations, anytime and anywhere, with interactive full-scale digital models. AR experiences can provide incredible value in this context, resulting in more leads and better engagement at events for a fraction of the cost.

Equipment manufacturers like GSI are already seeing benefits. 'The HoloLens Mixed Reality experience drove curiosity and booth traffic resulting in additional sales opportunities-considering the average project size around one million dollars and a win ratio of 20%,' said Nate Reznechek, Sales Director, Fertilizer.

2) Better Collaboration Among Sales Teams

For global equipment manufacturers with regional salespeople spread across geographies, it's important to be able to successfully communicate how rapid updates impact particular engineering designs. A lack of understanding can lead to sales ambiguity resulting in additional requotes or reconfigurations that slow the sales cycle-or worse, derail it altogether.

Using an interactive AR experience, equipment manufacturers can convey the impact of those design updates to sales teams in real-time, in far greater detail than what was previously possible. This level of AR-driven sales enablement increases collaboration and accelerates response rates to customers.

3) Putting Products in the Context of the Customer's Setting

Another way that AR can help industrial equipment sales teams accelerate the buying process is by letting customers experience the product in the context of the setting it was intended for. Much like someone may want to visualize what a new sofa might look like in their living room (switching between different shapes, sizes, and colors), industrial companies will feel more confident purchasing equipment if they can visualize and interact with it within the physical setting of the factory, farm, or other location that it will eventually live.

With AR, equipment manufacturers are now able to bring interactive life-size digital models of their products on-site, ensuring that the customer's vision accurately reflects what the product will deliver. This visualization not only increases customer confidence, but it speeds up the quoting process and sales cycle.

Additional Use Cases

AR technology can bring value to industrial organizations outside of the aforementioned sales and marketing use cases. GSI discussed this in an on-demand webinar -watch it now to learn more about the value that AR can bring across business areas.

Disclaimer

PTC Inc. published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 20:07:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PTC INC
10:08pPTC : Three Ways AR Provides Sales and Marketing Value to Equipment Manufacturer..
PU
10/12PTC : Offers Free ThingWorx Starter Kit to Massachusetts Manufacturers, Fueling ..
BU
10/11PTC : How Discrete Manufacturers Can Achieve Digital Transformation with an IIoT..
PU
10/10PTC : to Announce Fiscal Q4’18 and Fiscal 2018 Results on Wednesday, Octob..
BU
10/04PTC : From Myth to Manifest – Why Digital Twins and Why Now?
PU
10/03PTC : PLM to Enable Development of Volocopter’s Autonomous Air Taxis
BU
10/01PTC : Coordinates with Industry Experts to Proactively Address IoT Security Vuln..
BU
09/28PTC : Academic Program Offers Free Downloads of PTC Creo Student Edition
PU
09/28MACHINE DESIGN : In Praise of Simulation
PU
09/27PTC : Vuforia Engine 7.5 – Leading Augmented Reality Update
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/18Bulletproof Investing Performance Update, Week 42 
09/02PTC INC : Valuation Is Supported By High Growth Internet Of Things Opportunity 
07/26Reasonably Priced Stocks With Strong Momentum 
07/21PTC's Transition Is Paying Off 
07/19PTC Delivering On Its IoT Promises 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 252 M
EBIT 2018 229 M
Net income 2018 59,2 M
Debt 2018 367 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 183,75
P/E ratio 2019 90,62
EV / Sales 2018 9,21x
EV / Sales 2019 8,31x
Capitalization 11 166 M
Chart PTC INC
Duration : Period :
PTC Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTC INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 110 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James E. Heppelmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert P. Schechter Independent Chairman
Andrew D. Miller CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Andrew Timm Chief Technology Officer
Donald K. Grierson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTC INC55.93%10 702
ADOBE SYSTEMS42.02%116 464
ELECTRONIC ARTS0.99%31 579
AUTODESK31.81%28 615
SQUARE INC113.35%28 332
WORKDAY26.12%27 071
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.